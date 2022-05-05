CUMBERLAND – Sydney Provencal and Renae Lacroix, who starred for the Cumberland High softball team in the mid-2010s, collected their 100th career hits with their respective Division III collegiate teams last month, Provencal doing so with Roger Williams University and Lacroix hitting the milestone at Emmanuel College.
A graduate student at Roger Williams who graduated from Cumberland in 2017, Provencal recently wrapped up the regular season batting .369 for the Hawks. She has played in all 38 of their games and leads her team in hits (48) and runs scored (24). The outfielder also has eight doubles, 17 runs batted in, and an on-base percentage of .432.
A First-Team All-CCC (Commonwealth Coast Conference) pick last year and a Second-Team selection in 2019, Provencal’s .366 career batting average is the eighth-best in the Hawks’ history. In 115 games, she has 137 hits, 81 runs scored, 30 doubles, and 48 RBIs.
Lacroix, who graduated from CHS in 2018, becoming the 15th player since 2000 (and first in four years) in the Saints’ program to reach the century mark in hits. She accomplished the feat on April 24 in an 9-0 win over Anna Maria College.
A GNAC (Great Northeast Athletic Conference) Second Team All-Conference right fielder who helped the Saints win the GNAC championship last spring, Lacroix entered this month batting .272 (25-for-92) in 29 games and is among the Saints’ leaders in runs scored (20) and stolen bases (nine). She is a career .297 hitter for Emmanuel with 67 runs scored, 42 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases in 104 games.
One of their former CHS teammates, Wentworth Institute of Technology outfielder Allie Pina, also has an outside shot to join them in the 100-hit club this month. Pina, who graduated from CHS in 2018, has 87 hits in 82 career games with the Leopards. A career .326 hitter, she has scored 57 runs and collected 30 doubles and 35 RBIs.
This season, Pina has played in 34 games, leads the Leopards in doubles (18), and is among the team’s leaders in runs scored (30) batting average (.387), hits (43), and runs batted in (19).
