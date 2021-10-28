PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Amiah Sommer and Smithfield's Amara Devine, who were freshmen on the Rhode Island College women’s tennis team, recently helped the Anchormen capture their fifth straight Little East Conference championship and seventh consecutive regular-season title.
The Anchorwomen capped an excellent 16-0 season last Saturday afternoon by posting a 5-1 victory over Bridgewater State University in the finals at the RIC Tennis Center. By virtue of the win, RIC earned the LEC’s automatic qualifier to next spring’s NCAA Division III Championships.
Last weekend’s win also helped RIC extend its unbeaten streak against its Little East competition to 51 matches.
Sommer and Devine, who mostly played third doubles together, posted 15-1 record, and two weeks ago, they were named the Little East Co-Rookies of the Week after winning all three of their matches that week.
On Wednesday, they also received Second Team All-Little East honors in doubles, as eight RIC players, as well as head coach (and former Smithfield High coach) Adam Spring, were recognized by the conference.
Devine also filled in at sixth singles for a match and chipped in with a victory.
Sommer graduated from Cumberland High in 2020 after spending four seasons as an All-Division starter for the school’s girls’ tennis team. She helped the Clippers reach the Division II finals in 2016 and ’17.
Devine, who graduated from Smithfield High this past spring, helped lead the girls' tennis team to its first Division II championship in a decade last fall. Devine was also a four-year All-Division starter for the Sentinels.
