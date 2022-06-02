PORTSMOUTH – Two Cumberland residents, Cumberland High’s Evan Spencer and La Salle Academy’s Maeve Casey, captured their respective events at the two-day RIIL Freshman Outdoor Track & Field Championships that took place last week.
At the boys’ meet last Wednesday, May 25, at Portsmouth High, Spencer claimed three events, the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds, the 200 in 23.62 seconds, and the long jump with a 19-foot leap. He also placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, six inches.
The previous afternoon at Coventry High, Casey won the 3,000 with a time of 10:46.03 that handily topped the runner-up finisher by more than 30 seconds. Three days earlier, at the Class A championship meet that was also in Coventry, she took first place in the 3,000 again with a time of 10:39.18.
Cumberland High also received an excellent meet from Grace Lambert, who took second place in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.53 seconds and third in the high jump with a leap of 4-6.
Those three athletes will join a large contingent of athletes from northern Rhode Island at Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Brown Stadium.
