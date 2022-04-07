CUMBERLAND – As a junior closer for the Bryant University baseball team in 2019, Cumberland’s Chris Wright delivered his share of impressive outings on his way to a program-record 13 saves, and one of them took place during a three-game invitational tournament in mid-March at Richmond University.
Wright picked up his fifth save of the season for the Bulldogs in a 5-2 triumph over Quinnipiac University, as he struck out seven of the 13 batters he faced in three innings of work, including the side in the final inning.
This season, Wright will be pitching again in the capital of Virginia, but this time, he will be taking the ball for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The former All-State standout and 2016 graduate of Cumberland High received word from the Giants’ organization last Friday that he will begin his second full pro season in the Eastern League, which traditionally features the top prospects in Major League Baseball.
“It’s going to be great,” Wright said on Sunday night from Scottsdale, Ariz., as he was beginning to pack his belongings for the following afternoon’s flight to Virginia. “I’ll finally be in the same time zone as everyone.”
The prospects of pitching two levels below “The Show” has certainly thrilled Wright, and so is the chance to finally play on the East Coast after making his pro debut with the Arizona League’s Giants-Black team in 2019, beginning last spring with the Low-A San Jose (Calif.) Giants, and spending the bulk of the season with the High-A Eugene (Ore.) Emeralds.
When Wright called his family last Friday to share the news that he was pitching on the East Coast, “that was the first thing that we talked about,” he said. “They’re going to be able to see me a lot more, which is really cool. I also have an uncle who lives in Richmond and I see mostly around the holidays, so it will be really nice to hang out with him a lot more as well.”
Wright, who was drafted in the 12th round by the Giants in the 2019 MLB Draft, saw his stock in the organization rise last season with an exceptional year that saw him end it with a 4-0 record and 21 saves. In 37 appearances, 31 with Eugene, he pitched 45 innings, struck out 79 of the 173 batters he faced, and allowed 21 walks, 19 hits, and five earned runs. His ERA was 1.00 and his WHIP was .089.
The southpaw also helped Eugene capture its third championship in the last five seasons by topping the Spokane Indians in four games in their best-of-five High-A West title series. Wright pitching an inning in two games, striking out six of the seven batters he faced, and picking up a save in the second game of the series.
“That was a great season,” added Wright, who received a framed commemorative poster, with his team’s baseball cards, of the championship season from his parents for Christmas. “We have a good amount of guys from Eugene last year who are also going to Richmond and they’re cool dudes. It’s going to be a pretty good time.”
Wright also enjoyed his second spring training at the Giants’ complex in Scottsdale, and he was fortunate enough to make a brief appearance for the big-league club in an exhibition game across town against the Colorado Rockies on March 19 at Salt River Fields.
With two outs, no one on base, and the Giants holding a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Wright was summoned from the bullpen to face middle infield prospect Ezequiel Tovar, who had singled and scored a run in his last at-bat.
Wright only needed one pitch to set down Tovar, as he threw a fastball “up and in” to get Tovar to fly out to right field and end the inning. And that was the end of the day for Wright; after the Giants added a run in the top of the ninth, Peter Tago picked up a save by pitching a 1-2-3 inning.
“Having (8,005) fans at a spring training game felt weird for sure,” said Wright, “but it was definitely a really cool experience.”
Wright hopes to make his Double-A debut this weekend when the Flying Squirrels head out to Maryland early Friday morning to begin a three-game series with the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
As for pitching in New England during the season? There is some bad news for local fans: Richmond won’t be heading across state lines to nearby Hartford to face the Hartford Yard Goats, the Rockies’ Double-A team, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, “and I wish we were going to Hartford because that place is beautiful,” added Wright.
But the Flying Squirrels will spend their first two weeks of August in northern New England, thanks to six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays’ New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Aug. 2-7) and Boston Red Sox’s Portland Sea Dogs (Aug. 9-14).
But before setting his sights on returning to the region, Wright simply wants to continue his success in the organization and “don’t try to be anything other than what I am,” he added. “Don’t try to do too much. Don’t let the moment get the best of you and speed you up. Just stay where you’re at, pitch as well as you can, and just have fun while you’re doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.