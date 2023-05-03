Lauren Boyd in long jump
Quinnipiac University-bound senior Lauren Boyd was one of a handful of athletes to win multiple events at last Saturday's Classical Classic at Conley Stadium. The Smithfield High standout and two-time state champion won the girls' long jump (16-11 3/4) and triple jump (35 feet).  

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – High school track and field athletes and relay teams from northern Rhode Island certainly made their presence felt at Saturday's Classical Classic at Conley Stadium, as nearly a third of the 40 events were won by representatives of the area's nine high schools at the meet.

St. Raphael Academy received victories from senior Devan Kipyego in the boys' 800 (1:57.08) and junior Rory Sullivan in the girls' 1,500, whose winning time of 4:54.17 dusted the rest of the field by more than 16 seconds.

