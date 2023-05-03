Quinnipiac University-bound senior Lauren Boyd was one of a handful of athletes to win multiple events at last Saturday's Classical Classic at Conley Stadium. The Smithfield High standout and two-time state champion won the girls' long jump (16-11 3/4) and triple jump (35 feet).
PROVIDENCE – High school track and field athletes and relay teams from northern Rhode Island certainly made their presence felt at Saturday's Classical Classic at Conley Stadium, as nearly a third of the 40 events were won by representatives of the area's nine high schools at the meet.
St. Raphael Academy received victories from senior Devan Kipyego in the boys' 800 (1:57.08) and junior Rory Sullivan in the girls' 1,500, whose winning time of 4:54.17 dusted the rest of the field by more than 16 seconds.
Sophomore Devan Tavares also took third place in the boys' 400 (51.79 seconds), as did junior Jeremiah Rocha in the boys' 3,000 (8:50.04).
Cumberland was led by its three-time state champion, senior thrower Alyssa Yankee, who claimed the girls' discus (109 feet, eight inches) and the shot put (37-1).
The Clippers also received first places from Patrick Conserve in the boys' shot put (50 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and Grace Carr in the girls' 800 (2:21.18), a runner-up finish from freshman Charli McCue in the girls' 1,500 (5:10.59), and third places from senior Cole McCue in the boys' 1,500 (4:07.52) and Joe Chesney in the boys' discus (138-5).
North Smithfield saw its boys' shuttle hurdles relay team of senior Sam Beauchemin, juniors Aidan Bienvenue and Julian Almeida, and sophomore Jackson Lanctot capture its race in 1:09.95, and junior Nick Lamoureux also seized the boys' triple jump (41 feet, 3 1/2 inches).
The boys' 4x400 relay squad of senior Aiden Larizz, junior Luke Letizia, Lamoureux, and Bienvenue also finished second (3:38.49), and the girls' 4x400 quartet of junior Grace Lane and sophomores Frances Tiner, Janjira Caron, and Raeghan Reilly placed third (4:30.92).
Also grabbing top-three finishes for the Northmen were Bienvenue, who placed second in the boys' 110-meter (14.87 seconds) and 300-meter (41.21 seconds) hurdles, and Bethany Marsella, who took third place in the girls' 100-meter hurdles (16.88 seconds).
As expected, the Lincoln boys' squad shined in the throwing events and were led by senior Christian Toro, who won the 12-pound hammer with a throw of 221-3 that topped the rest of the field by more than 27 feet. The nation's top-ranked thrower also placed second in the discus (150-4).
Woonsocket, meanwhile, went 1-2 in the girls' hammer, with Adelaide Caron (151-8) and Bella Piette (147-3) taking the top two spots. Both sophomores are currently ranked among the top nine throwers in the nation.
Elijah Saddlemire was Smithfield's top runner, as he placed second in the boys' 800 (1:59.00) and helped the 4x400 relay team of seniors Will Schiller and Jameson Lytle and junior Brayden McCarthy finish third (3:39.56).
In the field events, Smithfield senior and two-time state champion Lauren Boyd won the girls' long jump (16-11 3/4) and triple jump (35 feet). Finishing second were senior Jeremy Knobel in the boys' javelin (145-2) and Konny Ezeama in the boys' triple jump (40-9 1/2).
In the pole vault, senior Will Schiller was the boys' winner (12-6), and senior Sela Bastajian tied for third place in the girls' event (8-6).
Mount Saint Charles Academy was led by junior Emmy Belvin, who took second place in the girls' 800 (2:22.17) and helped the Mounties' 4x400 relay squad of sophomores Jordan Hendricks and Hannah Patrie and freshman Brooke Hogan also place second (4:30.39).
Ponaganset's all-junior boys' 4x800 relay team of Owen Klein, Nick Olszewski, Jeremy Roe, and Jackson Souza was also a second-place finisher (8:45.27), and Amelia Jackson took third place in the girls' 800 (2:22.34).
North Providence's top performance came from senior Elaina Furtado-Rahill, who took third place in the girls' javelin with a 97-foot throw.
