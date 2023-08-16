WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The bad news for the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division all-star baseball team in its Little League World Series opener on Wednesday afternoon against Henderson, Nev.?
Smithfield didn't hit the ball out of the infield.
The good news? Ace pitcher Connor Curtis delivered another superb outing on the mound, and Smithfield took advantage of two infield errors, three hit batsmen, and a handful of passed balls and wild pitches that helped them top the Mountain Region champions, 3-1, before a nationally televised audience on ESPN and Lamade Stadium.
Smithfield, which is now 16-2, will be back on ESPN on Friday at 3 p.m., playing the Southeast Regional champs from Nolensville, Tenn., which received a bye into Friday's action.
Curtis pitched 5 2/3 innings of splendid two-hit ball to pick up his sixth victory of the postseason. The southpaw struck out 15 batters, walked one, and made his only mistake of the day with one out in the top of the fifth inning on a pitch that Jaxson McMullin belted for a home run.
But by that point, Smithfield, which sported its flashy Metro Division uniforms, owned a 3-0 lead that felt like 30-0 with its ace dealing nothing but gas and strikes.
The all-stars' first run came in their opening swings on a run-scoring groundout to second by Brayden Castellone that scored Connor Queenan, who led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, and went to third when Curtis reached first on a dropped third strike.
In the fourth, a passed ball allowed Castellone to score Smithfield's second run, and a wild pitch by Henderson pitcher Logan Gifford sent Brady McShane home. Castellone and McShane had led off the fourth by getting hit by pitches, and they moved into scoring position on an error.
Queenan had Smithfield's lone hit of the game, a bunt single along the third-base line with one gone in the fifth, and Castellone relieved Curtis (once Curtis hit his pitch count with one out in the sixth) and worked around a single and a walk to get the last two outs for the save.
