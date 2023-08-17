CUMBERLAND – Last summer’s debut was a thriller that ended with a walkoff hit in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the 2nd annual Cumberland Youth Baseball & Softball League (CYBSL) coaches and administrators’ charity softball game, which took place last Saturday night at Tucker Field, was also an exciting, action-packed battle.
It came down to the last out in this 12-inning contest, with captain Ruben Tejada’s Team Blue defeating captain Mike Chenevert’s Team White, 20-15.
All the funds raised help funded the CYBSL’s college scholarship program for freshman students entering their first year of college. This fun game raised close to $1,000, thanks to the generous donations of the players, spectators, and concessions.
Thirty-eight players participated in this game, all showing the “sometimes-hidden” talent that makes these men and women such great coaches in the CYBSL.
Home runs by Zach Leduc, Steve Markarian, and a three-run blast by Joe Nicastro, coupled with towering shots by Dan Rhault, led the scoring for Team Blue. Outstanding pitching was also turned in by Kristen Nicastro and Brian Ascoli, and the game’s “Hustle Award” went to John Walkowski.
Great defensive plays by Andrew Langley, Shane Allen, and a home run stealing catch by Eric Amaral saved Team Blue’s win, and also playing well for Team Blue were Jeff Shaughnessy, Peter “P.J.” Genereux, Jay Champi, Mike Sarazin, Eric Hammerschlagg, and Jaimie Grennon.
Team White showed its offensive prowess, with homers from Jeff LeClaire and four-hit nights from Mike Chenevert, Brett Hosney, and Mike Socci. Christie Crozier-Brown and Brooke Haberly also showed their softball skills by darting liners between Team Blue’s defenders.
Steve Dube, Brian Flanagan, Kevin Bickerstaff, and Steve LeDuke shined on defense to keep their team in contention, and Kevin Kurbec, Matthew Suk, Mike Hayward, Matt Poitras, and Jeff Theroux also played well for Team White.
Receiving praise after the game were Genereux, Tejada, and Amaral for their organizing efforts, CYBSL president Mike Colucci and player agent Ed Rigano for their support, and Brian and Erin Flanagan for their concession work during this game and all year long.
