CYBSL coaches play softball
The Cumberland Youth Baseball & Softball League’s baseball and softball managers and coaches pose for a team picture at home plate after playing in the CYBSL’s inaugural nine-inning benefit softball game last Saturday night at Tucker Field. The White Team walked off with a 20-19 victory over the Blue Team by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning.

CUMBERLAND – After spending this past spring and summer in their dugouts and the coach’s boxes, the Cumberland Youth Baseball & Softball League’s baseball and softball managers and coaches stepped onto the diamond and took center stage for a fun-filled, nine-inning fundraiser softball game last Saturday night under the lights at Tucker Field.

In what CYBSL player agent Ed Rigano termed “our first and will be annual fundraiser game,” the managers and coaches were divided into the White Team and Blue Team, and in front of a large crowd, both teams battled to a 19-19 tie and were forced to play extra innings.

