The Cumberland Youth Baseball & Softball League’s baseball and softball managers and coaches pose for a team picture at home plate after playing in the CYBSL’s inaugural nine-inning benefit softball game last Saturday night at Tucker Field. The White Team walked off with a 20-19 victory over the Blue Team by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning.
CUMBERLAND – After spending this past spring and summer in their dugouts and the coach’s boxes, the Cumberland Youth Baseball & Softball League’s baseball and softball managers and coaches stepped onto the diamond and took center stage for a fun-filled, nine-inning fundraiser softball game last Saturday night under the lights at Tucker Field.
In what CYBSL player agent Ed Rigano termed “our first and will be annual fundraiser game,” the managers and coaches were divided into the White Team and Blue Team, and in front of a large crowd, both teams battled to a 19-19 tie and were forced to play extra innings.
The White Team eventually walked off with a 20-19 win, as Drew Langley’s base hit plated Eric Amaral with the winning run in the 11th.
All the proceeds and donations will help fund the CYBSL’s annual scholarship fund for incoming college freshmen. Peter Genereux, Ruben Tejada, John Walkowski, and Mike O’Connell organized this event, which also included a barbeque and music.
The members of the White Team were O’Connell, Amaral, Langley, Michael Spaziani, Mike Chenevert, Mike Dube, Mike Socci, Steve LaDuke, Matthew Poitras, Carl Jetty, Brett Hosney, Steve Goncalves, Kyle Converse, Brian Flanagan, and Shane Allen.
The members of the Blue Team were Walkowski, Tejada, Genereux, Jamie Grenon, Kristin Nicastro, Jeff Ledaire, Kevin Bickerstaff, Jay Champi, Joe Nicastro, Jeff Theroux, Michael Sarazin, Craig Nardi, Jeff Lyons, and Stephen Instasi.
