CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball/Softball League is continuing its online registrations for its Instructional (ages 6-7), Farm (ages 7-9), and Junior/Senior (ages 13-16) baseball and U6 and U8 softball divisions until Friday, April 8.
Visit www.cybsl.net and click on the “Registration” link to sign up a player or to receive additional information.
