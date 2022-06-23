CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Youth Lacrosse recently announced that recent Cumberland High graduates Jenna Hooper and Evan Klowan are this year’s recipients of the Mark Norton Scholarship, which is awarded to two high school seniors who has been accepted or committed to a two or four-year college or technical school and was a former CYLAX player.
Hooper, who was a three-sport standout at Cumberland High and excelled in field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse, played for CYLAX from 2013-18. In high school, she was a two-year captain who starred in the midfield for the CHS girls’ lacrosse team.
“Through lacrosse, Jenna has learned that the hard work and dedication she has applied to lacrosse can be applied to all aspects of life,” the CYLAX reported in a press release. “Jenna epitomizes what CYLAX is all about, as she can always be found giving her time back to the program in various capacities.”
Hooper, who will attend the University of Rhode Island in the fall, had a season to remember last fall as she helped lead the Clippers’ field hockey team to its first Division II championship since 2015. She was a First-Team All-State, All-Division, All-State All-Academic, and All-Tournament selection.
Klowan, who helped the CHS boys’ lacrosse team reach the Division II championship game and enjoy its best season since 2016, also took the field for CYLAX from 2013-18 and will be attending Rhode Island College this fall.
“Evan is grateful for the different friends the sport of lacrosse has brought him, as well as an increased knowledge of the game,” the CYLAX also noted in its press release. “Evan has also given his time back to CYLAX by refereeing games for the younger kids.”
