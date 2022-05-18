NORTH PROVIDENCE – D. Palmieri's Bakery enjoyed its best week of the season in the North Providence Little League's Major Division by picking up two close ictories at Romano Field, a 4-3 victory over Barone Orthodontics last Wednesday and a 6-4 win over Councilman Amoriggi two days later.
D. Palmeiri's, which saw Giovanni Mercurio picked up the win on the mound in the victory over Barone by delivering one of his best starts of the season, entered this week with a 4-4 record and in a three-way tie for second place with Mayor Lombardi and Councilman Amoriggi.
First-place Senator Ciccone, meanwhile, raised its record to 8-0 by rolling past Mayor Lombardi, 7-0, and Barone, 11-1, and Mayor Lombardi was also a 4-3 winner over Barone.
