NORTH PROVIDENCE – Like everyone else in the world, Dan D’Alessio found himself with plenty of spare time and not much to do with it during the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the world two years ago.
So the longtime North Providence resident and baseball enthusiast decided to write a book about the national pastime – his second one in the last 11 years – and late last year, he completed his work.
D’Alessio’s book is titled “Baseball: From Providence to Prominence,” and for R.I. baseball fans who treasure stories about the sport during the end of the 19th century and the start of the 20th, and according to D’Alessio, “what (the players) had to go through, the living conditions, and about everything else,” this is clearly a must-read.
A retired state worker, D’Alessio published “Baseball Poems and Other Selected Works” in the summer of 2009, and while he admitted that he “didn’t think that book went over that well,” he’s come back with a bigger and better product which goal is, as D’Alessio states on the first page, “to educate people and keep the game of baseball alive.”
“I said to myself, ‘Let’s divide this up between three sections,” added D’Alessio, who went to Central High and continued his education at Rhode Island College and URI. “I’ll do (a section on) quotes. I’ll do 40 short stories – I had 20 of them already, but during COVID, I did the other 20. And then I wrote a few more poems, so I ended up with 18.”
The first 16 pages are filled with quotes, mostly from famous ballplayers and managers, media personalities, and historical figures, and the middle of the book contains 41 short stories, including several with Rhode Island ties to them.
The book focuses on the Providence Grays, which played in the National League from 1878-85 and won two championships, and the Grays’ old home field on Messer Street. To celebrate the release of his book, D’Alessio has printed postcards with a team picture of the 1881 Grays on the front of them and the book’s information on the back.
“I was big into the Grays,” said D’Alessio. “There are four players there that are Hall of Famers, and two of them, the Wright brothers, Harry and George, also played for the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings that won their first 69 games.”
D’Alessio is also a staunch supporter of Chicago White Sox outfielder “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, who was banished from Major League baseball following the “Black Sox” game-fixing scandal of 1919. D’Alessio said Jackson belongs in the Hall of Fame, and he wrote a short story and a few poems about him.
D’Alessio has visited the “Shoeless” Joe Jackson Museum & Baseball Library in Greenville, N.C., Jackson’s hometown, which contains one of his poems that’s framed and prominently displayed on a wall. During a statue dedication to Jackson, D’Alessio had donated the poem to the mayor’s assistant, which was initially used in a brochure.
Of course, D’Alessio mentions two of the best Major League players to come out of Rhode Island, Woonsocket’s Nap Lajoie and Cranston’s Hugh Duffy, “and a lot of people don’t know that Nap Lajoie holds the highest single-season batting average in the National League and Hugh Duffy has it in the American League,” D’Alessio added.
“Baseball: From Providence to Prominence” is available on amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, and books-a-million.com.
