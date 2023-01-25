PAWTUCKET – The Darlington American Little League will hosting in-person registration for the upcoming season on the next three Saturdays (Jan. 28, Feb. 4, and Feb. 11), from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket on 1 Moeller Place.
Signups will also take place next Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Church Hall on 358 Newport Ave.
The fees to sign up are $35 for the T-Ball and AA divisions, $85 for the Minor and Major divisions, and $110 for the Junior and Senior divisions, and they must be paid in full at the time of the registration. Payment can be made via cash, check, or credit card.
With a recent Little League International redistricting of Pawtucket, Darlington American Little League now serves youth living in the southeast and southwest neighborhoods of the city, including Darlington, Quality Hill, Riverview, Oak Hill, Woodlawn, and parts of Fairlawn and Downtown.
Students attending the following schools are eligible to play in the league: Fallon Memorial Elementary, Agnes Little Elementary, Baldwin Elementary, F.J. Varieur Elementary, Nathanael Greene Elementary, Goff Junior High, Jenks Junior High, Shea High School, Tolman High School, JMW High School, St. Raphael Academy, St. Teresa’s School, Blackstone Academy, and International Charter School.
