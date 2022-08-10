PAWTUCKET – The Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament will return to Slater Park for its 22nd season on Saturday, with the opening ceremonies kicking off the event at 9 a.m. at Cosimini Field and three pool play games taking place an hour later at the park’s three fields.
It’s the only tournament of its kind in Rhode Island for players ages 7-8, and while the Darlington American Little League has hosted this tournament since 1996, it took on a whole new meaning in 1999.
On June 8 that year, Christopher Andreozzi, a Pawtucket native, died in a tragic work accident at the age of 20. He grew up playing baseball in the DALL and later played in high school at St. Raphael Academy.
Chris’s father, Joe Andreozzi, received a letter from the DALL a week later, and every year, he returns to Slater Park to read that letter during the opening ceremonies. The tournament has since been renamed and played in Chris’s honor.
“We start planning this tournament in November and December,” DALL tournament director and treasurer P.J. Shea said. “We line up the dates based on other tournaments. Luckily enough, Darlington’s presidents and officials have set up a really good system (over the years).”
He added that they work with the city with using Slater Park and solicit teams throughout the state and neighboring Massachusetts.
This two-week tournament has 11 teams. A lot of towns return each year with a team, and new teams are added to the mix every so often. North Providence won last year’s championship and returns this year, and two new teams are Woonsocket and Scituate/Foster.
The tournament starts each year with its opening ceremony, as each team files out onto Cosimini Field and Chris’s family is introduced. Joe gives a small speech with Chris’s mom, Denise, and her husband, Dean Hanson, by his side.
Shea said that Hanson usually provides donations to the event and will even jump in the concession stand during the day. Some years ago, Joe even umpired some of the games.
“Both families have a rich involvement in the league,” Shea said, “even 20 or so years later, which really speaks for the love of the tournament.”
During Saturday’s festivities, the tournament will also hold a Chuck-A-Ball competition and raffles, including a 50/50. Coastal Credit Union donated a bicycle that will also be raffled off.
After the ceremonies, games will be played throughout Slater Park. Two more games are scheduled at 12:30 p.m.
“Each team is guaranteed three games the first week,” Shea said.
Darlington American will take the field for one of Saturday’s 10 a.m. games and face Scituate/Foster at Cosimini Field. Pool play continues next Tuesday and Thursday nights with three games each, and on Saturday, Aug. 20, six games that morning and in the early afternoon will wrap up the week.
The top eight teams will advance to the following week’s quarterfinals and play on either Tuesday, Aug. 23, or Wednesday, Aug. 24. The semifinals will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.
The other seven teams are Cumberland, Elmwood, Portsmouth, Smithfield, Bristol, Barrington, and Rumford.
Since the tournament has been put on for over two decades, Shea said it has become kind of a pet project for different board members each year. He has been involved the last couple of years, but this will be the first where his kids have aged out of the tournament.
A board member who has played an instrumental part of the planning of this tournament, Shea said, is Nicole Latendresse. Other managers and former board members may or may not decide to return from year to year, but one who is always there is umpire Gil Tavares, who was one of the first DALL managers of an Andreozzi team.
Each team is made up of about 11-13 players and the rules of the game fit the young style of play. Shea said the point is to cultivate a love of baseball, not to dismay these young players. Some of these players may play in the same league, while for others, it’s their first time seeing live pitching.
Tournament t-shirts are presented to the players each year, with a different color, and listed on the back are the teams with every player’s name.
Shea said that this tournament is fun, especially seeing the families come out to support these young players and their enjoyment of the game.
