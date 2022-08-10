Andreozzi Tournament banner
The Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament is played each summer at Slater Park and features Little League teams with players ages 7-8. Christopher, who played in the Darlington American Little League and for St. Raphael Academy, wore number seven.

PAWTUCKET – The Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament will return to Slater Park for its 22nd season on Saturday, with the opening ceremonies kicking off the event at 9 a.m. at Cosimini Field and three pool play games taking place an hour later at the park’s three fields.

It’s the only tournament of its kind in Rhode Island for players ages 7-8, and while the Darlington American Little League has hosted this tournament since 1996, it took on a whole new meaning in 1999.

