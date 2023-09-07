LINCOLN – More than a decade after Thursday Night Football debuted in the NFL, the Davies Tech football team will be presenting its version to its school and its fans this season.
The Patriots will host three of their first six games on this night, and they will do this – as well as a Week 5 matchup against Scituate High – at their new home field, venerable Pierce Field in East Providence, which was the former home of the RIIL’s Super Bowls before they moved to Cranston Stadium.
Yes, there’s nothing better than the glow, buzz, and hype of Friday Night Lights, but for a 5th-year program still looking to grow, and with its sights firmly set on landing its third straight Division IV playoff berth, being one of the select Thursday night matchups will certainly bring the spotlight and a lot of exposure to the team.
“We’re very happy we’re going to be one of the few games in the state playing that night,” said head coach Henry Cabral. “I think it’s great for our community, and more people are going to be able to see us play.”
And fans won’t have to wait long for the Patriots’ first game. It’s tonight at 6 p.m. against the Exeter/West Greenwich/Prout co-op team.
After hitting the road for their next two games, against the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day/Highlander School co-op team and North Providence, the Patriots will return to Pierce Field for a nice three-game homestand. Davies will host the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team (on Thursday, Oct. 5), Scituate (Friday, Oct. 13), and Tiverton (Thursday, Oct. 19).
Last year, the Patriots continued their rise as a high school football team by posting a 6-2 record and topping the five wins they totaled during their first three seasons as a RIIL team. They also returned to the D-IV semifinals, but suffered a tough-to-swallow 26-22 loss to the C.F./BVP co-op squad.
Smithfield went on to win the championship with an unbeaten record, and while the Sentinels are expected to be in the mix for the title again this season, the Patriots also hope to be vying for postseason glory come November.
“I like our team a lot,” added Cabral, who has 47 players on his roster, including 10 seniors. “We just have to keep working hard and getting better in practice everyday.”
The Patriots’ top returnee is arguably the top player in the division, senior tailback Daniel Rose, who earned First-Team All-Division honors for the second year in a row, as well as First-Team All-State recognition as a kickoff returner.
Rose, who scored 20 touchdowns and amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards last season, also plays outside linebacker, and while he’s returning to that spot to lead the ‘D’, he will switch positions on offense, mostly play quarterback, and present problems for opposing defensive coordinators.
“We’re going to use him the same way we used (former quarterback and 2022 graduate) Matt Patenaude,” said Cabral, who added that Rose is on the radar of several colleges looking for his services, including Division I Temple. “We’ll also put him back in the backfield and line him up as a slot receiver.”
When Rose isn’t at quarterback, senior Anthony Varela will be, and when Rose is behind center, Varela will be in the slot. At running back, Rose and Varela will be mostly handing off the ball to juniors Ziahair Gibau, who was a Second-Team All-Division pick, and Davian Lopes and freshman standout Colin Borden.
Senior tight end Aiden Cote, who was a Third-Team All-Division selection, is also back in the lineup, while at receiver are junior Benjamin Bin and sophomores Jomar Lopes and Edgar Melendez.
The offensive line is led by junior center Noah Melucci, who notched First-Team All-Division honors last season, and includes senior Dante D’Amico, sophomore Joseph Daponte, and freshmen Ra’Jhan Campbell and Charlie Waterman.
Junior Eddy Guzman and sophomore Alan Piedra are also expected to see plenty of action. Piedra, who is 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, and Daponte, who is 6-1, 310 pounds, gives the Patriots plenty of size up front.
On defense, expect several starters on offense to pull double duty, such as D’Amico on the defensive line, Cote as a defensive end, Davian Lopes as a middle linebacker, and Jomar Lopes, Gibau, and Varela in the secondary.
Also in the mix on the defensive line are juniors Jamaal Andrade and Adrien Silva, sophomore Jack Waterman, and Daponte, as are seniors David Salako, Bin, Borden, and Melendez as linebackers and seniors Elton Gomes and Ederickson Coelho Ramos and freshmen Javian Washington and Kingston Gomperts in the secondary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.