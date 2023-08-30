PAWTUCKET – After multiple trips to the Division II Super Bowl in 2021 came up short, the St. Raphael Academy football team finally hit paydirt last season by winning its first championship since 2007.
But after graduating several of their top starters, including two who are playing for the University of Rhode Island, it’s time for the Saints to turn the page this season.
“We are preaching it’s a new year,” veteran head coach Mike Sassi said. “Last year was fantastic, but we graduated a big senior class, so there are a lot of new pieces. The biggest thing is we hope that the (younger) guys can learn from the older players and the work ethic.”
Two-time First-Team All-State linebacker Moses Meus and safety/punt returner Ethan McCann-Carter are playing at URI, and Sassi said that he will be following them, potentially even making some games. Defensive back Andre Depina-Gray, who graduated from SRA in 2022, and Meus could get some playing time, said Sassi.
“It’s nice to see the grads doing well,” he added.
As for this season’s team, the Saints have two All-Staters returning: senior Khamari Brown, who was a First-Team selection as a lineman, and junior Ian Bing, who was a Second-Team pick as an outside linebacker. Bing had 15 1/2 sacks last season, which is an unofficial SRA school record.
Daniel Wulf returns as the senior quarterback, and other returning starters from last year include senior running back and linebacker Aaron Julius, junior slot receiver and cornerback Damien Ocampo, and senior Kenny Jacques, who will play “all over the field on offense as a running back, quarterback, and receiver,” Sassi said.
Jacques, who along with Brown, Wulf, and Julius, are the Saints’ captains, has been used with other quarterbacks in the same game to give defenses a different look and make opponents prepare for any option the Saints may decide to use.
“We have 47 guys in the program, and for 24 of them, it’s their first year either playing as a freshman or as a transfer sophomore,” added Sassi, who also has senior Jalen Antoine returning as a split end and safety.
He added that this preseason has been spent making sure every “T” is crossed and “I” is dotted without leaving anything out along the way.
“Our biggest concern is we have to replace our whole offensive line,” Sassi said. “We have one guy returning with the four others having graduated.”
On the Saints’ offensive line, leading the way at center is sophomore Julian Salazar; competing for the guard spots are seniors Patrick Munroe and Ben Youn, and vying to play tackle are senior Devin Gomes, junior Matt Germain, and sophomore transfer Darrell Palmer.
A few newcomers to the team, Sassi highlighted, are a transfer running back, sophomore Justin Bessell, freshman quarterback Tashaad Brown, and freshman wide receiver Brendan Cardoso.
As for his lineman, Sassi said he has juniors Logan Magras and Daniel Ballah and senior Bradley DeBronzo. The Saints also have a sophomore corner in Melvin Howard.
“That’s pretty much our nucleus right there,” Sassi said. “We don’t have a lot of depth right now, and you can only really build that through game experience.”
After last year’s division realignment, the Saints remain in Division II-A with some longtime perennial D-I schools, such as Cumberland, East Providence, East Greenwich, Cranston West, Mount Pleasant and Burrillville.
The team the Saints beat in the Super Bowl, Portsmouth, is another former D-I squad that plays in Division II-B.
“We’ll see what happens after this year,” Sassi said.
The Saints have an Injury Fund game against Shea on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Max Read Field, and they will then take on Tolman the following Friday for a non-league game back at Max Read.
The Division II-A season will start on Friday, Sept. 15, with a 7 p.m. game at Pariseau Field against East Providence.
“The goal is to be a playoff team, get our foot in the door, and get people’s attention,” Sassi said. “Hopefully, we can see what happens, but right now, we are a work in progress.”
