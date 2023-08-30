Offensive lineman Khamari Brown
Buy Now

St. Raphael Academy offensive lineman Khamari Brown, #66, shown flattening a Portsmouth High player during last season’s Division II Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium, is one of the Saints’ top players this season. Brown was a First-Team All-State selection as a junior and a Second-Team All-State pick as a sophomore.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PAWTUCKET – After multiple trips to the Division II Super Bowl in 2021 came up short, the St. Raphael Academy football team finally hit paydirt last season by winning its first championship since 2007.

But after graduating several of their top starters, including two who are playing for the University of Rhode Island, it’s time for the Saints to turn the page this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.