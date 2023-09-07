SMITHFIELD – After winning the Division IV Super Bowl last season, the Smithfield High football team graduated 22 seniors, but the Sentinels still return a number of starters as the D-IV season opens up on Friday night.
“Last year, as fun as it was, it’s gone,” Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia said. “We don’t have the same players, and it will be a whole new experience this year.”
Adding to the new experience is where the Sentinels will be playing their home football games. While the Boyle Athletic Complex at Smithfield High gets rebuilt, the Sentinels, along with the high school’s soccer teams, will play their home games at Bryant University.
“It’s very exciting,” Castiglia said. “I’m super excited that our athletic director, Jason Gove, and our administration was able to pull that off. It shows how much they support our program.”
The football team has not experienced the field at Bryant yet, as they are still practicing at the high school, but Castiglia said they have played on turf before, so it won’t be anything new.
Some positions are still up for grabs, while others have seasoned returning players.
“The core of our offensive line returns,” Castiglia said, “in (juniors) Benjamin Cicchitelli, Joseph Sala, Ralph Farrar, and Seth Borges, who started five games last year when Trevor Morgan got hurt.”
Other contributors from last year who are returning are seniors Gavin Trost, Jesse Garneau, Kenny Gonzalez, and Lex Tremblay and junior Michael Villandry.
Gonzalez is a linebacker and Tremblay is a defensive end. Trost and Garneau return as receivers and will also be safeties on defense.
Right now, there is a battle for the quarterback position between junior Aaron Archambault and sophomore Drew Buteau, and Castiglia said it’s going to be an open battle, with a chance that both candidates will see competition in games this season.
“It’s tough,” Castiglia said about choosing between the two. “They are both close and do things very well.”
Castiglia said they will know before Friday night’s D-IV opener against North Providence who will start. Captains will also be voted on by that time by the team. Castiglia said he limits the captainship to juniors and seniors, and the top three or four vote getters will be named.
The Sentinels have 83 players in their program, with 63 upperclassmen and 20 freshmen. Last year, the Sentinels had a lot of veteran players who had been with the varsity for a number of years, but this season, there are a lot of first-year players.
“We’re a lot younger in terms of grade and experience,” he admitted.
But there are a couple of younger players already standing out and could potentially see playing time on varsity. Last year, the team had 35 freshmen, but they are now sophomores and they could position themselves to start the next two or three seasons.
As for the competition in D-IV this season, Castiglia thinks the top two teams will be North Providence and the Exeter/West Greenwich-Prout co-op team, as they have the highest number of returning players, including at quarterback, running back, and on the offensive and defensive lines.
The Sentinels will also again play the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op squad, which they defeated in last year’s Super Bowl, 18-6, Davies, Tiverton, Scituate, Hope, and the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day/Highlander Charter co-op team.
The Sentinels’ opener on Friday at Bryant against North Providence will be at 7 p.m. They will play at Bryant five times, and while they will be the home team for four of their games, they will wear their road jerseys when they play Scituate on Friday, Oct. 27 – the Spartans will also play four home games on the Bulldogs’ field.
The goals and expectations for this season, Castiglia said, “are certainly to be competitive and qualify for the playoffs. We want to maintain the standard of play that we have established, which is to play good, hard-nosed football.”
Castiglia also re-emphasized the amount of support that not only Gove and the school administration have given to him and his program over the years, but also the parents of the players and the community.
“I’ve been blessed to work here,” he said.
