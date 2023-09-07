Kenny Gonzalez at linebacker
Buy Now

Senior linebacker Kenny Gonzalez, #50, is back on the Smithfield High football team and looking to help the Sentinels defend their Division IV championship. Smithfield will host North Providence in their season opener on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bryant University.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

SMITHFIELD – After winning the Division IV Super Bowl last season, the Smithfield High football team graduated 22 seniors, but the Sentinels still return a number of starters as the D-IV season opens up on Friday night.

“Last year, as fun as it was, it’s gone,” Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia said. “We don’t have the same players, and it will be a whole new experience this year.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.