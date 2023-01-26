Lincoln sophomore John Nicoll, right, does his best to put Woonsocket freshman Exael Padilla on his back during their 152-pound match last Thursday night at the Lions’ gym. Nicoll posted a 7-3 victory to help lead the Lions to a 53-23 triumph that was their fifth Division II win in six dual meets.
Lincoln sophomore Kamel Dib, left, stares down Woonsocket freshman Ethan Uttley during their 132-pound match last Thursday night. Dib picked up four points with a 13-5 victory to help the Lions defeat the Villa Novans, 53-23.
LINCOLN – Regular-season titles are great, but unfortunately for the Lincoln High wrestling team, the Lions’ best dual-meet season in four years couldn’t fetch them the Division II championship last winter, as they posted a 9-2 record that included defeats to unbeaten East Providence and one-loss Central.
But Lincoln seized the championship that mattered the most at the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High. The Lions brought out their very best to take the team title by scoring 176 points and topping 24 other teams, including E.P., which scored 11 fewer points than Lincoln, and Central, which placed fourth with 111 1/2.
“We wrestled lights out at the sectionals and beat them out,” recalled Lincoln head coach Mike Tuorto. “Hopefully, history repeats ourselves here and we catch fire at the right time.”
Last week, the Lions’ hopes to seize its first outright regular-season title since the 2017-18 season took a tumble when they suffered a 51-23 loss on the road to Central that was their first D-II defeat of the season. That put the Lions in a three-way tie for first place with the Knights and Toll Gate “with a big chunk of our schedule left,” noted Tuorto.
Again, regular-season titles are great, but again, the Lions have their sights firmly set on the grand prize – a repeat sectional title on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Coventry – and delivering their finest performances of the season during “Championship Month”.
“We talk about February as Championship Month, and we want to peak in February, not in December or January,” added Tuorto. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re heading in the right direction, and I’m really excited to see our wrestlers stay consistent and keep the program moving forward. A lot of guys are wrestling really well, and that’s all we really ask.”
Tuorto talked about the state of affairs with his program last Thursday night, less than 24 hours after his team lost to Central, and after watching his team beat Woonsocket, 53-23, and improve their record to 5-1. Entering this week, Toll Gate, which the Lions topped two weeks ago, 54-12, led the division with a 6-1 mark, while the Lions and Knights held 5-1 records.
The Lions quickly took all the drama out of their meet with the Villa Novans, who fell to 3-3, by taking a quick 31-0 lead that was highlighted by freshman Damien Setaro’s 59-second pin at 106 pounds and senior Zach Henault’s 55-second pin at 120.
Senior 182-pounder Christian Petrone also pinned his opponent in 54 seconds, and delivering a 58-second pin in the night’s final match was junior heavyweight Issa Ghazal.
“Way to bounce back after a tough match,” added Tuorto. “We knew Central was tough, and that was a meet we circled on our schedule. But now we have to continue to wrestle tough. We have South Kingstown and Pilgrim here for a tri-meet, and that’s a big one for us, and we also have (to wrestle) Burrillville and Smithfield.”
The Lions have had to wrestle tough during a grueling schedule that contains a lot more that their 10 divisional dual meets. They also wrestled in a few tournaments, including the John Gorman Invitational that was held earlier this month at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center, and last month, they went head-to-head with a few D-I teams, including mighty Bishop Hendricken and Hope, and last year’s New England champion, St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass.
Several wrestlers are enjoyed superb seasons for the Lions, including Henault, who became a two-time South County Invitational champion and placed fourth at the North Providence Invitational last month, and senior 126-pounder Edwin Mooney, who placed second at the Gorman Invitational and third at the South County and North Providence meets.
“We wrestled a ton of matches,” admitted Tuorto. “Between Zach and Mooney, they’ve wrestled almost 40 matches already and they’ve done a great job.”
Of his young wrestlers, the veteran head coach also praised two sophomores, 132-pounder Kamil Dib, “who is wrestling really well,” and 152-pounder John Nicoll, “who just consistently wins. He wins those close matches and he just knows how to grind.” The top three freshmen have been Scott Nicoll (113 pounds), Mason White (145), and Setaro.
The Lions, who hosted Pilgrim and S.K. on Wednesday night, are scheduled to wrestle two D-III teams, Narragansett and Johnston, tonight at 6 p.m. at Johnston’s gym. Next Wednesday, Feb. 1, they will visit Burrillville at the Broncodome, and that weekend, they will head to Smithfield High for the Smithfield Invitational.
