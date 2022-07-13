NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team won’t be returning to this weekend’s District I championship game.
The defending state and district champions saw its postseason run last just four days, no thanks to their 6-4 loss to Cranston Western on Sunday night in their losers’ bracket game of the double-elimination tournament.
North Providence had suffered an 8-5 loss to Johnston in their tourney opener last Thursday at Johnston Memorial Park, but the following night, the all-stars came back to defeat Silver Lake, 7-2, thanks to an outstanding outing on the mound by Kris Pacific.
Unfortunately for the defending champions, they allowed five unearned runs in their loss to Cranston Western, and in their game with Johnston, four unearned runs also paved the way for a tough defeat.
Down by 5-1 score after 2 1/2 innings of play, North Providence came back to tie the score at 5-5, only to watch Johnston break the tie in the top of the sixth by scoring three runs with the help of an error and two bases-loaded walks.
“I just told the kids that errors and walks killed us,” said NP manager Sal Piccirillo, whose team committed three errors and issued six free passes. “(Johnston) got six of their runs off errors and walks. I know (Johnston) also had some errors and walks, but ours came at the wrong time.”
Offensively, North Providence received a big game from its catcher, Jamison Mrozewicz, who collected two hits, knocked in three runs, and tied the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out, two-run single to left.
In the third, Alex Dieffenbach socked a long double that one-hopped the fence in right-center and scored on a groundout by Mrozewicz to slice Johnston’s lead to 5-2, and in the fourth, North Providence scored all its runs with two outs and saw J.T. Raftery, who beat out an infield hit, race home with NP’s third run on Johnston’s third error of the game.
Down, but not out, North Providence responded with its win over Silver Lake, as Pacific picked up the win by tossing two-hit ball in five excellent innings of work, striking out eight batters, and allowing just a walk and no earned runs.
“Pacific kept the Silver Lake hitters off-balance all night by moving his fastball around and sneaking in his curveball,” reported Piccirillo.
North Providence took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run single by Dieffenbach, and in the second, the all-stars doubled their lead on a run-scoring single by Raftery and RBI double by Tyler Linehan. Silver Lake scored its two runs in the top of the fourth, but Raftery made it a 5-2 game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.
Cole Richard also delivered a two-run single in the fifth, and Raftery ended the game by going 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Unfortunately for the all-stars, they were unable to carry the momentum from that win into their meeting with Cranston Western, which took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first by taking advantage of three NP errors.
North Providence came back to score a pair of runs in the top of the second on RBI singles by Eric Ethier and Raftery, but after the all-stars tied the score in the fourth on an RBI double by Dieffenbach, Cranston Western rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fourth, with two of the runs being unearned, to grab a 6-3 lead.
But the defending state champions did not go down without a fight. They loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but were only able to score one run, as they left the bases loaded.
Raftery, Ethier, and Mrozewicz each collected two hits for North Providence, and Raftery, who got the start on the mound, “pitched a gritty game,” noted Piccirillo, as he struck out eight batters in his four innings of work “and worked his way out of a few jams to keep the game close.”
Raftery, who was the lone holdover from last year’s championship team, finished his amazing two-year run with the ages 11-12 all-stars by playing in 15 games and collecting 17 hits, which are both league records.
As for the NPLL’s ages 10-11 all-stars, they suffered a quick exit in their double-elimination tournament by suffering a 9-3 loss to Cranston East in their opener last Saturday and an 8-4 defeat to Cranston Western in their losers’ bracket matchup two nights later.
The ages 9-10 all-stars, meanwhile, received an opening-round bye in their double-elimination tournament and finally took the field on Tuesday night by visiting Cranston Western. Cranston East, Fox Point, Johnston, and Elmwood are also fielding teams in the tournament.
