PROVIDENCE – On a day that saw several athletes from Cumberland and Lincoln march to the awards podium for placing among the top six in the respective events, Cumberland High senor Henry Dennen came the closest to striking gold at last Saturday’s RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Dueling the Gatorade R.I. Cross Country Runner of the Year, St. Raphael Academy junior Devan Kipyego, and another 12th-grader from Cumberland, La Salle Academy standout Adam Thibodeau, Dennen found himself in a close battle for the state title near the end of the boys’ 3,000 meters before a standing-room-only crowd at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Unfortunately for the Amherst College-bound Dennen, he lost a battle for the top spot with Kipyego in the race’s final lap and ended up finishing second in a time of 8:38.12 that was only 0.48 of a second behind the SRA standout, who also ended the meet with victories in the 1,000 and 1,500.
“My goal was to go out and run 32 or 33 seconds (in the first lap) and then just hold 34s the rest of the way,” admitted Dennen. “But I saw we were all going out slow – my first lap was probably a 36 or a 37 – and I knew someone had to take (the lead), so I just went for it and probably led the first 13 laps before Adam and Devan came up.”
The University of Massachusetts-bound Thibodeau, who placed third in a time of 8:43.67, actually held a brief lead with three laps to go before Kipyego and Dennen battled it out at the end, “and I made a big move to take the lead, but Devan came right back,” added Dennen. “The whole last lap, I tried to get on the straightaway, but he came back on the turn, and then the last straightaway, I was feeling the first 13 laps.”
Dennen’s runner-up finish was the highlight of the day for the Northern Division champion Clippers, who only scored 11 points in the meet for their lowest point total in 11 years. Tallying 19 points and placing eighth in the team standings was Lincoln High, which did more than half its scoring in the throwing events.
In the shot put, senior Ryan McPeak took third place with a throw of 49 feet, 7½ inches, and in the 25-pound weight, junior Christian Toro finished fourth with a throw of 65-1½. Toro, who entered the meet ranked 14th in the nation in that event, saw all six of his throws top 60 feet and his first four sail over 63 feet.
On the track, Lincoln also received a third-place finish from the 4x400 relay team of seniors Arman Sharma and Aiden Fletcher and juniors Elijah Moffat and Oliver Fillion, which turned in a time of 1:36.20. Senior Nathan Evans also finished fifth in the 1,000 in 2:38.29 and seventh in the 1,500 in 4:08.48, and Fletcher added a sixth place in the 300 in 37.14 seconds.
Dennen also placed sixth in the 1,000 in 2:39.97, and also stepping onto the awards podium for Cumberland was the 4x800 relay team of seniors Matt Picchioni and John Walker, junior Wheaton Harvey, and sophomore Jeremiah Rocha, which finished fifth in 8:29.34. Cumberland junior Ian Trigo also finished in a tie for eighth place in the high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap, and senior Aidan Horvath placed 10th in the long jump at 19-1.
In the girls’ meet, Cumberland, which finished in a tie for eighth place in the team standings with 16 points, was led by junior Alyssa Yankee, who took third in the shot put with a PR throw of 34-7½, and her classmate, Grace Carr, who placed fourth in a time of 4:51.88 that was 0.86 of a second off her school record.
Lincoln was led by junior Jillian Leahy, who took third place in the 20-pound weight with a throw of 45-9½. She entered the meet ranked 15th in the nation in the event.
The Clippers’ other six points came in the long jump, as junior Brianna Landry placed fourth with a leap of 16-9½ and senior Alia Nigri finished behind her at 16-5.
Only one local athlete made multiple trips to the awards podium, Blackstone Valley Prep senior and Cumberland resident Lucy Noris, as she finished fifth in the 3,000 (10:43.99) and sixth in the 1,000 (3:10.29).
Finishing seventh for Cumberland were freshman Emma Kucal in the 55-meter dash (7.63 seconds), the 4x200 relay team of senior Eden Gutierrez, sophomore Jordan Nicolace, Landry, and Kucal (1:52.85), and the 4x800 squad of senior Chloe Jacinto, junior Emma Peterson, and sophomores Anna Kalafut and Julia Laverty (10:36.69). Nigri also placed 10th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.73).
The top athletes from last weekend’s meet will take part in the New England Championships, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass.
