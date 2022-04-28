WARWICK - The Rhode Island Interscholastic League will honor 20 individuals, including 12 student-athletes, for their exemplary achievements over the past year at its 10th annual RIIL Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, May 11, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Valley Country Club.
Tickets, which cost $30 per person, may be purchased online at www.gofan.co/app/school/RIIL by Friday, May 6. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact Susana Borges via email at susana.borges@riil.org or phone at the league's office at 401-272-9844.
The honorees:
RIIL Student-Athlete of the Year Awards, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I.:
• Eva White, Mount Hope High School
• Brandyn Durand, Bishop Hendricken High School
RIIL Distinguished Achievement Award:
• Madison Alves, Cranston West High School
• Marquis Buchanan, Classical High School
• Andre DePina-Gray, St. Raphael Academy
• Emily Iannuccilli, Johnston High School
• Quinn Kortick, West Warwick High School
• Lucy Noris, Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy
• Jacob Serra, Westerly High School
• Paula Zhuang, North Providence High School
RIIL Unified Sports Award in Partnership with Special Olympics R.I.:
• Orion Gurchik & Jared Tillman, Toll Gate High School student-athletes
RIIL Distinguished Service Award:
• Robert DiMuccio, RIIL Wrestling Sport Director
• Lee Markowski, RIIL Girls Lacrosse Sport Director
• Bob Murray, Tiverton Director of Athletics
• Amanda Tassoni, Ice Hockey Official
• Dennis DeJesus, CEO of Special Olympics Rhode Island
• Chris Hopkins, Special Olympics Rhode Island
• Jerry Dandeneau, Special Olympics Rhode Island
The RIIL's PCOA (Principals Committee on Athletics) Recognition Award will also be presented to Don Kavanagh, the principal at La Salle Academy.
