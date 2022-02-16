NORTH PROVIDENCE – Victoria D’Errico captured the third championship of her up-and-coming amateur boxing career on Saturday, Feb. 5, but make no doubt about it, the road to her latest title was the toughest of the three.
Two years after she was awarded the women’s Sub-Novice Division’s 132-pound championship at the Southern New England Golden Gloves tournament when the event’s organizers was unable to line up any opponents for her, D’Errico returned to the historic Police Athletic League Hall in Fall River, Mass., this time vying for the Novice Division’s 125-pound title.
Competing on back-to-back nights, the North Providence native won the championship by recording split-decision victories in the semifinals over Tayla Carnevale of East Providence and in the finals over Serina Grant of Middletown, Mass.
“I’ve always wanted to do a full tournament, having to win the first night and then coming back to do it again,” added D’Errico. “Luckily, this year, there were a lot more 125-pound girls than I’ve ever seen, and the two that I fought were very good.”
A 2018 graduate of North Providence High who trains primarily out of TMX Boxing in Quincy, Mass., D’Errico got off to a sluggish start in her semifinal-round victory, but thanks to an impressive performance in the third round, she was able to earn that decision.
“I felt like I hadn’t fought in a while,” she admitted. “After the second round, my corner looked at me and said, ‘You got to turn it up. You’re not even giving it your all.’ I told them, ‘Yeah, you’re right,’ and I was really proud of the way I fought in that (third) round.”
In the finals, the 21-year-old D’Errico faced a veteran boxer in Grant, “and from what I had been told, she was a come-forward fighter,” she added. “After the first round, I don’t know if maybe she felt my power, but she seemed to become more of a standoff fighter, like a counter puncher, which I really wasn’t ready for, but I adjusted to her.”
That title fight marked the fifth in D’Errico’s career, with the first coming in Nov. 20, 2019 when she won the Rough ‘N’ Rowdy New England women’s championship at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
She also suffered two split-decision losses in the finals of the Rocky Marciano Tournament of Champions, including last December’s event in Bridgewater, Mass., when she lost to Khamiko Konzsaki of Springfield, Mass. And at the New England Golden Gloves tournament two years ago in Lowell, Mass., she stepped up to fight for the Novice Division’s 132-pound title, but also suffered a split-decision defeat.
After that loss, D’Errico quickly returned to the gym to prepare for what she hoped was going to be the next bout in an action-packed 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports the following month, and D’Errico found herself shut out of her old gym, Legendary Boxing on Smith Street, and training on her own for most of that year.
“During that year-long break, I was trying to get a fight,” she admitted. “I felt like I needed one, but no one was really around. I don’t think people were ready to fight again.”
D’Errico “felt defeated” by the non-activity and a handful of fights that fell through, “and I was kind of at a point where I was asking myself, ‘Is this worth it?” she said. “’Am I ever going to get to where I need to be?’”
“And luckily, things are turning around,” she added. “I feel like it’s all about timing and God’s plan and pieces will come together at the right time. Hopefully, I can ride this wave and keep winning from here.”
D’Errico, who also trains with Joe Reverdes at A & D Fitness in Johnston, hooked up with TMX Boxing last October when she visited the gym to work out with Sarah McDonough, one of the gym’s trainers who owns the business with her father, Marty McDonough.
“I’m so grateful for everything that I learned at Legendary Boxing with (trainer) Jarrod (Tillinghast),” she said. “But I needed a change and I felt like I needed something that was going to give me a fresh start, and things have been very good (at TMX). Sarah and Marty are both really good people and really good trainers, and they have invested a lot of time in helping me.”
These days, D’Errico is back in the gym, but she’s not training for a return trip to the New England tournament. D’Errico is a business major at Providence College, and she’s skipping the four-week tournament, which traditionally holds its fights on Thursday nights, so she can wrap up her studies and receive her bachelor’s degree this spring.
“I’m definitely good at balancing things,” said D’Errico, who interned with American Eagle last year. “But when you get to your last semester of your senior year, that’s definitely a priority.”
But four days after winning the Golden Gloves title, D’Errico made an appearance at CES Boxing’s press conference at Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar in Warwick, as the organization announced the official launch of its 2022 Crowne Plaza Hotel Fight Series.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., CES will host its “Rhode Wars” pro boxing show at the Warwick hotel, which is headlined by International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer and four-time world champion Jaime “Hurricane” Clampitt in the main event. But that afternoon, the organization will also host the “Jimmy Burchfield Classic Invitational V” amateur card.
“After I graduate, I’d like to appear on one of those (amateur) shows,” said D’Errico. “I would take a fight in May or June.”
As for joining the professional ranks?
“I’m not ready to go pro yet,” she answered. “That is definitely a dream of mine, but I definitely need more (amateur) experience. I’m definitely moving in the right direction, but I’m not there yet.”
