PAWTUCKET – After months of planning, the Pawtucket Slaterettes Girls’ & Women’s Baseball League hosted its inaugural Slaterettes Classic tournament on the weekend of June 16-18, as the Slaterettes welcomed 10 teams from as far away as Canada, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. to compete for championships in the U12, U14, and ages 17-plus divisions.
The tourney was the culmination of a year-long celebration of the Slaterettes’ 50th anniversary, and among the highlights was pioneering professional female umpire Perry Barber calling balls and strikes behind the plate.
No thanks to that Saturday’s inclement weather, Slaterettes president Bethanie Rado made the difficult decision to cancel the tournament’s opening ceremonies and all the games scheduled for the day. The schedule was revised, and all the games were rescheduled for Sunday, with the first game taking place at 7 a.m.
Several members of the Slaterettes’ board of directors scrambled to cover all the fields in tarps, and the board, along with the support of the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Department, worked through that Saturday night to remove the tarps and prepare the fields for the following day’s action.
The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Department “really went out of their way under challenging conditions to make sure our fields were not just playable, but also looked their best for our guests who were visiting Pawtucket for the first time,” Rado said in a press release.
The Slaterettes, meanwhile, organized a group activity that Saturday at one of the host hotels, where they created a “Taste of Rhode Island” event to show off local cuisine to their out-of-town guests, complete with New York System hot wieners, coffee milk, Iggy’s clam cakes, and Del’s lemonade. They also had pizza and “Minute-to-Win-It” games.
As for the action at the Fairlawn Memorial Complex and some neighboring fields, five teams took part in the U12 division, including Philly Girls Baseball, which won the championship, the Boston Slammers, Canada’s Tornadoes Laval, D.C. Force, and the Slaterettes.
Three teams competed in the U14 division: D.C. Force, the Slaterettes, and the Boston Slammers, who won the championship, and there were also three ballclubs playing in the 17-plus division: D.C. Force, Slaterettes Green, and Slaterettes Black, who took the championship.
“Although it was a long night, it was worth the work to ensure that we had the opportunity to play these games,” said tournament director Jenn Rado. “The teams traveled all the way here, and we didn’t want it to be for nothing. I’m really glad we played all the games we committed to, and overall, I’m satisfied with how the tournament turned out despite the obstacles we faced.”
“As the tournament ended, a number of the coaches and parents said they were already looking forward to next year’s event,” Bethanie Rado added. “That’s a win in my book!”
