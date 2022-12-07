PAWTUCKET – High school basketball teams from Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Cumberland will kick off their seasons later this week at the three-day Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Basketball Tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.
This popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club and traditionally kicks off the city’s winter high school season, marks the sixth year of the tourney, which is held in the memory of two local basketball legends who made a major impact on the community. This event was created when the Dennis M. Lynch Jr. Memorial Tournament, which had been in existence for 30 years, merged with the James W. Donaldson Tournament.
The boys’ tournament features teams from Shea, Tolman, St. Raphael Academy, and Central Falls, while the girls’ tourney contains the Tolman/Shea co-op team, which was last year’s Division III champion, SRA, Central Falls, and Cumberland. Last winter, the Shea boys captured their third straight tournament championship, while the Tolman/Shea girls ended SRA’s bid to win its five consecutive tourney title.
The action begins on Thursday with the boys’ opening-round games, as Central Falls faces Shea at 6 p.m. and SRA battles Tolman at 7:45 p.m., and in Friday’s girls’ games, the Warriors and Tolman/Shea will kick off the doubleheader at 6 p.m., while the Saints take on the Clippers at 7:45 p.m.
Four games will be on tap on Saturday, with the losing teams from the girls’ games playing each other in a consolation game at 2:30 p.m., and the losing teams from Thursday taking the court in the boys’ consolation game at 4:15 p.m. The girls’ title game is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the boys’ championship game is at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are $5 each day and will be good for all the games played that day. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase.
