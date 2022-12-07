PAWTUCKET – High school basketball teams from Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Cumberland will kick off their seasons later this week at the three-day Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Basketball Tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

This popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club and traditionally kicks off the city’s winter high school season, marks the sixth year of the tourney, which is held in the memory of two local basketball legends who made a major impact on the community. This event was created when the Dennis M. Lynch Jr. Memorial Tournament, which had been in existence for 30 years, merged with the James W. Donaldson Tournament.

