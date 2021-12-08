PAWTUCKET – After spending a season on the sidelines, the three-day Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Basketball Tournament is returning to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket this week, with the Shea High boys’ team and defending state champion St. Raphael Academy girls’ team looking to repeat as its champions.
This popular event, which traditionally kicks off the city’s winter high school season, marks the fifth year for the Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Tournament, which is held in the memory of two local basketball legends who made a major impact on the community. This event was created when the Dennis M. Lynch Jr. Memorial Tournament, which had been in existence for 30 years, merged with the James W. Donaldson Tournament.
While the boys’ tournament will return the same four teams, Shea, Tolman, SRA, and Central Falls, the girls’ tourney will have a new look. While SRA and C.F. are back, Shea and Tolman are forming a co-op team this winter, which will be led by co-head coaches Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez and John Lickert, and the fourth school is newcomer Cumberland, which will be guided by its new head coach, Owen Keenan.
The action begins on Thursday with the boys’ opening-round games, as Central Falls faces SRA at 5 p.m. and Shea battles Tolman at 7:45 p.m., and in Friday’s girls’ games, the Saints and Warriors will again kick off the doubleheader at 6 p.m., while Cumberland faces the Shea/Tolman co-op team at 7:45 p.m.
Four games will be on tap on Saturday, with the losing teams from the girls’ games playing each other in a consolation game at 2:30 p.m., and the losing teams from Thursday taking the court in the boys’ consolation game at 4:15 p.m. The girls’ championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the boys’ title game is at 7:45 p.m.
While the SRA girls, who went undefeated last winter to capture their first state crown in 21 years, have won the last four tournament titles, the Shea boys are two-time champions.
Tickets are $5 each day and will be good for all the games played that day. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. The proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, and concessions will be available for purchase.
Face masks will also be required at all times while inside the facility, and fans are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 or have been directed to quarantine by the R.I. Department of Health. Also, the gym’s maximum capacity per game is 175 spectators, and admission is first-come, first-serve.
