SMITHFIELD – Cumberland beat Smithfield’s 10 p.m. curfew.
More importantly, the Major Division ages 8-10 all-star team beat a tough neighboring rival that was on the verge of winning the District IV championship late Monday night at Whipple Field.
Down by a 5-1 score to Lincoln after 4 1/2 innings of play, the Little League all-stars rallied for six runs in the home half of the fifth inning and came away with an exciting 7-5 victory that allowed them to repeat as champions.
“I am so proud of our kids and how hard they have worked all summer,” added Cumberland manager Brian Flanagan. “For 8-10s, we worked them pretty hard and they embraced it. And for us to be down the way we were in a really charged-up environment, I just couldn’t be prouder of how they handled themselves and responded.”
The contest was truly a stressful one for Cumberland and its fans, not only because the all-stars were no-hit for 3 1/3 innings by Lincoln’s starting pitcher, Connor Savoie, but also because the field’s lights were on an automatic timer and scheduled to shut off at 10 p.m.
The game started at 7:40 p.m., almost 40 minutes after Smithfield beat Cumberland in the ages 11-12 title game that began at 5:30 p.m., but it needed over two hours to complete, as both sides combined for 15 hits and 13 walks.
But at 9:44 p.m., Cumberland reliever Jamie O’Brien ended the contest by retiring the side in order in the top of the sixth, and seven minutes later, the all-stars were able to take a quick team picture with their championship banner under the scoreboard in left field.
Cumberland, which wrapped up the tournament with an 8-0 mark that saw the all-stars outscore their opponents, 88-16, shifts its attention to the double-elimination state tournament that begins on Saturday at Lincoln’s Randy Hien Field.
The all-stars will face District I champion Cranston Western in the opening game at noon, while District II champion Barrington will play District III champ Westerly at 3 p.m.
The tournament resumes the following day with a losers’ bracket game at 5 p.m. and the winners’ bracket finals at 7:30 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled for next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“I am just excited to have more time with this group,” offered Flanagan. “They are such a joy (from players) one to 12. We are going to have a great few days of practice and play our game, play hard, and play fast. I know with this group, we will always give our best effort and never give up.”
For most of Monday’s game, all signs pointed to Lincoln playing in the state tourney on its home field. Lincoln, which finished the district tournament with a 5-3 record and a tourney-high 95 runs scored, scored twice in the top of the first inning and added three more runs in the third on a run-scoring double to left by Gavin Nelson and a two-run single to right by Cam McKiernan.
Savoie, meanwhile, struggled a little bit with his control, but quietly contained Cumberland’s lineup. He struck out six batters and didn’t allow any batted balls to reach the outfield, but he was forced to leave the game with one out in the fourth and his pitch count at 76.
Once he exited the game, Cumberland’s bats came to life off Lincoln’s bullpen. Three straight hits by Jake Hosney, A.J. DaGraca, and Griff Allen helped the hosts plate their first runs, and that set the stage for their wild sixth-inning comeback.
“We scored 11 runs a game in the tourney,” reported Flanagan. “I know we can hit. I thought our kids were pressing a bit being down and how charged up the environment was. I just asked them to take two deep breaths to settle down and trust their talent, and if they did, that we would hit. I knew we would hit; I just had to get them to know it.”
With one out, a two-run bloop single into right by the last batter in the lineup, Massi Chavez, cut Cumberland’s deficit to 5-3, and after a base hit to right by O’Brien and a walk to Landon Weld loaded the bases, Bentley Flanagan tied the score with a line single to left.
The next batter then popped out in the middle of the infield, but DaGraca stepped up and socked the first pitch he saw up the middle for a two-run single that sent Cumberland and its fans into jubilation.
“We take a lot of inspiration from our baseball community, (especially) watching the high school team win (the state title) for the first time in 30 years,” added Flanagan. “We were fortunate enough to have (former Cumberland Little League) coach (Dave) Belisle speak to our kids and they soaked that up.”
“Our 11s also advanced, and watching our 12s play before us and leave it all on the field, then to stick around and cheer our kids on, meant a lot to our kids,” he continued. “That group of players and coaches are a special group, and they helped us in a big way tonight. I am just so proud of our kids and this baseball community.”
