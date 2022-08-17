The members of Downeast Coffee Roasters, which won the the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball League’s Senior Division title on Monday night, are, from left, Jacob Torman, Jack Smith, head coach Steven Crowe, Kevin Lush, Jason Boudreau, Isaac Garneau, Kevin Crowe, Elijah Bernardo, assistant coach Holly Crowe, Cam Seaver, Matthew Melo, Andrew Stengel, and Dylan Sheehan.
The members of Downeast Coffee Roasters, which won the the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball League’s Senior Division title on Monday night, are, from left, Jacob Torman, Jack Smith, head coach Steven Crowe, Kevin Lush, Jason Boudreau, Isaac Garneau, Kevin Crowe, Elijah Bernardo, assistant coach Holly Crowe, Cam Seaver, Matthew Melo, Andrew Stengel, and Dylan Sheehan.
PAWTUCKET – Coming up short in last year’s Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball League’s Senior Division (ages 16-18) finals against Sheahan Printing, Downeast Coffee Roaster got its revenge in Monday night’s title game and posted an 11-5 victory over Sheahan at Slater Park.
Second-seeded Downeast Coffee, which played as Pawtucket Credit Union last season before changing its name, defeated K of C #57 in the semifinals, 12-2, while Sheahan Printing, which was the top seed, earned a bye into the finals.
“This feels great,” Downeast Coffee head coach Steven Crowe said. “We did a good job. (The players) all did a great job this year. They just kept on motoring them down.”
The Most Valuable Player of the finals was Downeast Coffee starting pitcher Kevin Crowe, who tossed a six-hitter that saw him strike out 12 batters and walk only one.
“He did awesome,” said the Downeast Coffee head coach. “All season, he did awesome, and tonight, I couldn’t be any prouder of him and what he did.”
Sheahan Printing got on the board first in the bottom of the first, but could not hold onto its lead. Corey Pereira led off with a hard-hit single that bounced off the third baseman, and after he stole second and Alex Medeiros walked, an infield throwing error allowed Pereira and Medeiros to hustle home.
Nicholas Plants was on the hill for Sheahan, and after a quick top of the first, he ran into trouble in the second. He started off well with two quick strikeouts, but Elijah Bernardo beat out a slow roller toward the shortstop for an infield hit and Jack Smith followed with a grounder that resulted in a fielder’s choice and put runners on first and second.
Jason Boudreau then belted a base hit to left to score Bernardo, and Smith scored the tying run on Isaac Garneau’s line single to left. Boudreau came home with the go-ahead run on a dropped flyball in right, and Garneau just kept running and was called safe at the plate as the catcher missed the tag.
Downeast Coffee added four more runs in the fifth, as Andrew Stengel delivered the inning’s big hit, a two-out, bases-clearing triple to right. He then capped the rally by scoring on a passed ball.
“We received key hits from each and every one of (our players); from top to bottom, everybody hit and got on base,” said the Downeast Coffee head coach.
Down by nine runs, Sheahan Printing tried to come back in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Pereira singled to center and Medeiros beat out an infield hit, and Plants followed with a two-run double to left.
One out later, Plants was able to score with ease on a dropped flyball in the outfield. But Crowe came back to end the game and clinch the championship with a strikeout.
“We played them hard all season long,” said the Downeast Coffee head coach. “I guess we saved the best for last.”
