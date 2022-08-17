PAWTUCKET – Coming up short in last year’s Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball League’s Senior Division (ages 16-18) finals against Sheahan Printing, Downeast Coffee Roaster got its revenge in Monday night’s title game and posted an 11-5 victory over Sheahan at Slater Park.

Second-seeded Downeast Coffee, which played as Pawtucket Credit Union last season before changing its name, defeated K of C #57 in the semifinals, 12-2, while Sheahan Printing, which was the top seed, earned a bye into the finals.

