WOONSOCKET – Dr. Day Care regained its two-game lead over Ronzio Pizza & Subs in the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League standings, as the four-time champions posted a 14-5 win over the second-place team last Friday at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
Dr. Day Care, which scored the game’s final seven runs to improve to 6-2, was led by winning pitcher Rich Dion, Joby Tucker, and Wayne Elderkin, who each had a double and two singles. Billy Theroux collected three hits, and Dan Hurst, Steve Tucker, Jimmy Penta, and Tommy O’Brien each added two.
Jim Schmidt led the way for Ronzio, which is 4-4, with a double and two singles. Ricky Wilson had three hits, and Rick Le Francois and Paul Pion also joined the multiple-hit club.
In a battle of teams with 3-5 records, Village Haven stormed out to a 12-1 lead before coming away with a 14-8 win over Lepine Financial Services.
Roger Pincince picked up the win on the mound for Village Haven, which also received three hits each from Ben Lapierre, Louie Tomaselli, and Al Senecal and two apiece from Tom Auclair, Roger Roy, and Ted Hebert. Bob Lamoureux led Lepine with four hits, and Darrell Sullivan, Steve Hayes, George Russo, and Mike Hayes each added three.
