WOONSOCKET – Four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care and Ronzio Pizza & Subs advanced to the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League’s best-of-three championship series, thanks to their semifinal-round victories in last Friday’s doubleheader at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.

In the opening game, Ronzio defeated Lepine Financial Services, 15-10, in a slugfest that saw Ronzio collect 24 hits and Lepine add 22, but Ronzio’s solid defense make the difference down the stretch.

