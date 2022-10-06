WOONSOCKET – Four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care and Ronzio Pizza & Subs advanced to the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League’s best-of-three championship series, thanks to their semifinal-round victories in last Friday’s doubleheader at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
In the opening game, Ronzio defeated Lepine Financial Services, 15-10, in a slugfest that saw Ronzio collect 24 hits and Lepine add 22, but Ronzio’s solid defense make the difference down the stretch.
Ricky Wilson led Ronzio’s offense with two doubles and a single, while Mike Donofrio added a triple and two singles. Winning pitcher Dan Pion helped his cause with a double and two base hits, and Joe Cassiere also ended up with three hits.
Dan Rich led Lepine with a four-hit game, Darrell Sullivan added a double and two singles, and Phil Cummings and Steve Hayes also had three hits apiece.
The nightcap saw Dr. Day Care battle back from a 7-5 deficit after four innings to defeat Village Haven 10-7. A four-run rally in the sixth and some great defense in the final three innings made a winner out of pitcher Rich Dion and helped Dr. Day Care improve its record to 14-2 and win streak to nine games.
Dr. Day Care only saw two players collect multiple hits: Ray Kircorian, who had a three-hit game, and Todd Tucker, who tripled twice. Jerry Smith, Tom Auclair, and Lou Tomaselli each had two hits for Village Haven.
The best-of-three title series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.