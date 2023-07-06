GLOCESTER – When Mike Macedo drove to the Chepachet Union Church on Tuesday morning to participate in the Glocester Fourth of July Road Races, the former Ponaganset High and Rhode Island College standout had no intentions of capturing his seventh championship in the featured 5.5-mile race.
Heck, Macedo had no intentions of even competing in that race. Dealing with foot issues since his last race in the middle of May, Macedo was simply content with getting in a good workout in the 1.8-mile race.
“I figured all those hills (in the 5.5-mile race) probably wouldn’t have been that good for myself, so I just played it safe and had some fun,” he added.
Obviously, Macedo could have stayed home and ran 1.8 miles around his neighborhood in Scituate, but Tuesday’s event in Glocester carried some extra significance for Macedo and most of the other veteran participants.
Tuesday’s event marked the 50th anniversary of the town’s legendary races, and while Mother Nature wasn’t very kind to everybody during the 5.5-mile and 1.8-mile races, the humidity and on-and-off rain did little to douse anyone’s spirits or fun.
“I haven’t done the 1.85-mile in 19 years,” added Macedo. “I wasn’t even a sophomore (in high school) and that was actually the first year I’ve been here for this. I didn’t even know this existed before then, so the fact that this has been around that long, it’s pretty awesome.”
Only Cranston’s Gaspee Days 5K (57 years), Cumberland’s Arnold Mills Fourth of July 4-Miler (55), and Narragansett’s Blessing of the Fleet 10-Miler (51) have been around longer than Glocester’s races when it comes to the oldest summer road races in this state.
And while those races boast their loyal followers, so does Glocester, which annually attracts nearly 350 runners and walkers – most of them from the northwestern chunk of this state – to its two races and the children’s mile and half-mile fun runs.
Of the 107 runners who braved the challenging 5.5-miler, which tours the hilly neighborhoods of Chestnut Hill and Pine Orchard Roads for 2.9 of its miles, only 22 were newcomers to it.
“It’s a great day,” said Glocester Town Councilor Walter Steere, who has been an annual participant of this event. “You have people coming together that you may not see throughout the course of the year. It’s kind of like a homecoming. That’s the biggest part for me.”
“The races?” he continued. “That’s secondary. I like to go out and do well and enjoy the day, but it’s great to see people, and we had such a large turnout today, so that was also very good to see.”
One thing that was very good to see on Tuesday was the remarkable performance that Smithfield resident Ryan Dyer delivered in repeating as the champion of the 5.5-mile race.
A three-time winner of the 1.8-mile race in the late 2010s, Dyer, who will head into his junior season on the Merrimack College men’s cross country team, broke the tape in a time of 31:10 that was the fastest since Macedo won the 2016 race in 31:02.
The former Bishop Hendricken All-Stater topped the runner-up finisher, and a newcomer to the race, Burrillville’s Domenic Savastano, in 49 seconds. Savastano is also entering his junior season on the Nichols College men’s cross country team.
Savastano was more than 2 1/2 minutes faster than the third-place finisher, veteran Coventry runner Bill Yabroudy, whose time was 34:31, and finishing fourth in a time of 35:43 was another veteran runner, Smithfield’s Barry Bates. Yabroudy also placed third in last year’s race, while Bates was among the top five finishers for the third time in the last four races.
Finishing fifth, and winning a trophy for placing first in the boys’ ages 17-under division, was Smithfield High junior-to-be Michael Goodson. A member of the Sentinels’ cross country and track and field squads, Goodson, who finished fourth in last year’s race, used Tuesday’s race as a tempo run.
For the third straight summer, the women’s winner was former Ponaganset High runner Carolyn (Robin) Martin, who graduated from PHS in 1999, lives in Northford, Conn., and is the head coach of Quinnipiac’s University women’s cross country and outdoor track and field teams.
Martin, who also claimed the women’s title in 2011 and ‘12, was actually in fourth place at the one-mile mark, but soon made her way past her competition and crossed the finish line in 15th place in a time of 25:12.
Just 50 seconds separated her from the fourth female finisher, Foster’s Emily (DiFranco) Coppenrath, who finished 20th overall and won the women’s ages 30-39 division.
In the 1.8-mile run, Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau, who will head into her freshman year at La Salle Academy, seized this race for the third straight year, doing so in a time of 11:16 that was 20 seconds faster than her time from last summer’s race.
Parenteau topped a field of 105 runners that included Michael Dutka, a 2015 graduate and former runner at Ponaganset, who finished eight seconds behind her. Dutka also placed second to Parenteau in the 2021 race.
Among the other local age group winners in the 5.5-mile race was Foster’s Mark DiFranco, who has competed in this event in 22 of the last 23 years. The veteran runner, who is a member of the Rhode Island Road Runners, won the men’s ages 60-69 title for the sixth time since 2015 in a time of 46:04.
Also taking titles were Glocester’s Anna Santos (women’s ages 18-21 division) and Phoebe Fogarty (women’s 60-69 division), Chepachet’s Bob Dietzel (men’s 70-plus division), and Smithfield’s Farrah Stamp (women’s 22-29 division) and Bates (men’s 40-49).
