GLOCESTER – During his outstanding running career at Bishop Hendricken, Ryan Dyer made a few appearances in the 1.8-mile event at the Glocester Fourth of July Road Races, and not only did he take third place as an incoming freshman in 2017, but he also proceeded to capture that race in the next two years.
On Monday morning, the Smithfield native and Merrimack College sophomore-to-be laced up his running shoes for the main event, the 5.5-mile race, and not only did he have to deal with a challenging course, but he also needed to contend with a competitive field that included a few former winners of the 49th annual race.
But Dyer rose to the occasion, and after he broke away from the field on the rolling neighborhoods of Pine Orchard Road that greets runners after the first mile, he cruised to victory in a time of 32:23 that topped the runner-up finisher, Glocester resident and six-time race champion Mike Macedo, by two minutes and 10 seconds.
“I broke away after a mile, mile-and-a-half,” recalled Dyer. “I looked over my shoulder a few times at the hills, but I really didn’t see anyone behind me. The back roads were hard, but once you got onto Route 44, it wasn’t too bad.”
Dyer, who was the second Hendricken graduate in the last three years to win the race (Chepachet’s Matt Rene broke the tape in 2019), was part of a talented field that not only included Macedo, but also Coventry road racing veteran Bill Yabroudy, who finished third, and Glocester resident and former Bryant University runner David Hurley, who won the 5.5-mile race in 2017.
Macedo, who enjoyed an excellent career running for Ponaganset High and Rhode Island College, last competed in this race in 2018, but has recently battled hamstring issues and was merely looking to put in a productive run on his hometown course.
“I’ve been kind of taking care of this hamstring thing for almost two years now,” said Macedo. “I’ve made a lot of progress – I’ve been in and out of PT – and I’m kind of testing the waters. This was kind of a long run for me, and I didn’t want to run too hard to get a certain pace.”
Yabroudy, who was less than a month removed from winning the Angels Giving Back 5K in Johnston, crossed the finish line nine seconds after Macedo, and right behind him was Smithfield High sophomore-to-be Michael Goodson, who clocked a time of 34:56.
“I was just sitting on the person in front of me the whole way,” said Goodson, referring to Yabroudy. “He was helping me a lot. My watch isn’t too accurate, so he was counting out the mile splits. I don’t know who he was, but he was really helpful.”
Goodson and Dyer were among the runners who finished in the top 20 and were making their debuts on the legendary course, which not only includes the hills of Pine Orchard Road, but also a 2.4-mile stretch down sun-drenched Route 44 and toward the finish line next to Chepachet Union Church.
“It’s a tough course,” admitted Goodson. “When you’re on the main road, it’s flat, but there’s a lot of sun. And when you were out of the sun and in the shade, that’s where the hills were. Either way, it’s tough.”
One runner with plenty of experience on the course was Smithfield road racing veteran Barry Bates, who had last finished fourth in the 2019 race, but came back on Monday to take fifth place in a time of 36:01.
Hurley took sixth place in 37:09; Exeter’s Dan Musard placed seventh in 37:33, and 18-year-old Garrett Durso-Finley of Lawrenceville, N.J., who was the runner-up finisher in last year’s race, also broke 39 minutes by finishing eighth in 38:14.
Repeating as the women’s winner and capturing her third title since 2012 was Carolyn Martin of Northford, Conn., who was also 16th overall in a time of 41:42.
In the 1.8-mile race, Smithfield resident Alyssa Parenteau, who will be an 8th-grader this fall at De La Salle Middle School, was also a repeat winner, as she posted a time of 11:36 that topped the runner-up finisher, former Ponaganset runner Matt Carlson, by 19 seconds.
During the post-race ceremony, Foster’s Mark DiFranco received the Tom Glenville Memorial Award, which is annually presented by the Glocester Recreation Commission “to the individual who has given tremendous amounts of community participation, recreational spirit, and volunteer effort.”
A member of the Rhode Island Road Runners, DiFranco has competed in the races in 21 of the last 22 years – he finished 10th in last July’s 5.5-mile race and has won numerous age division titles – and he proudly watched his seven grandchildren take part in the children’s mile and half mile runs on Monday.
