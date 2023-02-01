NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High wrestling team was finally able to do something last Thursday night that every high school squad in this state has done at least once, and more often than not, on multiple occasions.
After hitting the road for their first four Division I dual meets of the season, the Cougars finally made their 2022-23 debut in “The Pit” – the venerable wrestling-only gym inside their high school – and celebrated their home opener in style by holding their ‘Senior Night’ festivities before a standing-room-only gathering.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they were unable to treat their fans to a hard-fought victory. Down by a 29-6 score midway through the match, the visiting Townies came back to win six of the final seven weight classes and eke out a 36-35 win that raised their D-I record to 5-3.
The Cougars, who slipped to 2-3 in D-I action, appeared to be on the brink of victory, when in the second-to-last weight class of the night, senior Stephen Marchetti gave NP a 35-30 lead by pinning E.P. senior Isaiah Brown 80 seconds into their 220-pound match.
Desperately needing a pin in the 285-pound finale in order to capture the match, the Townies saw sophomore Machar Francis rise to the occasion in his heavyweight tussle with NP freshman William Francis. Deadlocked at 2-2 after two rounds, the E.P. heavyweight delivered a quick takedown with 1:10 to go in the match, and 12 seconds later, he ended up with a huge pin.
“Will fought hard,” NP head coach Richard Torti said. “He’s inexperienced and it was a tough spot for him to be in, but I’m very proud of the way he’s been wrestling. I don’t think he’s ever wrestled before, but he just fell in love with the sport from the first week (of workouts). He watches videos, he listens to everything that you say, and he’s always asking, ‘What can I do?’”
“He wrestled his tail off and took the heavyweight spot from a varsity guy,” Torti added. “And he’s 202 pounds. He couldn’t beat Marchetti (for the 220-pound spot), so he went heavyweight and he’s wrestled hard.”
The Cougars had taken their 23-pound lead by winning six of the first seven weight classes. Senior co-captain William Soe continued his superb season by cruising to a 16-0 win, and after his twin brother, senior co-captain Micah Soe, pinned his opponent in 57 seconds in the 113-pound match, senior Santino Autiello also made quick work of his opponent by pinning him in 50 seconds in his 126-pound match.
Sophomore 132-pounder Logan Neishel also picked up an 11-4 triumph, and after junior Noah Riley won an eventful 138-pound match by taking a 12-1 lead before ending up with an 18-12 victory, senior co-captain Miguel Santana pinned his opponent in the 145-pound matchup.
“That was a big win for Noah,” added Torti. “The kid he wrestled (Charles Phillips) is very good. We didn’t expect Noah to go up 12-1, but he wrestled well and did a great job.”
The loss to the Townies brought back unpleasant memories of the Cougars’ 40-32 loss to Cranston West on Jan. 11 in the Falcons’ gym. In that meet, NP bolted out to a 28-6 lead, but were unable to put the finishing touches on its host.
“Our light guys have been doing all the work,” Torti noted. “They’re getting us early leads and fighting their tails off, but we’re dropping the ball in the upper weights. Tonight was an exciting dual meet, but it was a heartbreaker.”
The Cougars returned to action last Saturday at the Connecticut Challenge at Southington High and placed fifth out of 19 schools from throughout southern New England. Connecticut powerhouse Trumbull, which saw six wrestlers place in the top three of their weight classes, won a close battle for the tournament title with 148.5 points, while the Cougars scored 116.5 points, 18.5 fewer than fourth-place East Providence.
NP was led by William Soe, who pinned all three of his opponents to win the 106-pound title. Santana posted a 3-1 record to place second in the 145-pound class, and Sam Dempsey (152 pounds) and Micah Soe (113) took fourth places.
The Cougars are back on the road this week for their next three D-I dual meets. Tonight at 6 p.m., they will visit Cumberland at the Clippers’ Wellness Center, and tomorrow at 5 p.m., they will bus to North Kingstown for a tri-meet against the Skippers and La Salle Academy.
North Providence’s final four dual meets are back at “The Pit” against Bishop Hendricken next Wednesday, unbeaten Ponaganset next Thursday, and Barrington and Coventry in a tri-meet on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The state championship meet will take place during the final weekend of this month at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, and the Cougars, who placed eighth out of 36 schools at last year’s meet for their best finish in six years, will again look to march their share of wrestlers to the awards podium.
William Soe may be NP’s best bet to become the program’s first state champion since 2014. He’s unbeaten in Rhode Island competition, and that’s counting the 8-0 record he produced in taking first place in his weight class at December’s North Providence Invitational and last month’s John D. Gorman Invitational at Cumberland.
His only loss came in the finals of the Spartan Wrestling Tournament at Maine’s Sanford High, which is considered one of the toughest tournaments in New England.
“I keep talking to him about the full campaign – the full year,” Torti said. “You need to do everything right the whole year, and so far, he’s done that and he’s wrestled very well.”
“Micah and Miguel are also doing really well,” Torti continued. “For a two-year wrestler, Santino is doing a great job; I just wish I had him longer than two years. And Logan is also doing very good. He’s very mentally tough, which is something you can’t teach.”
As for the upper weights, “Steve Marchetti has done a good job for us, and (junior) Cole Hosey has been a tough wrestler at 182,” Torti added. “And there’s always a chance that a few of our other guys can get up their on the podium, so we’ll see what happens. We just have to keep working hard, that’s all.”
