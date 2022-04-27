PAWTUCKET – Registrations are open for the 18th annual Edd Pedro’s “Fight for a Cure” Wiffle Ball Tournament, which is back after a year’s absence, on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Slater Park.
The fee to play is $40 per player, and teams are needed for the 12-and-under, adult fun, and competitive divisions. Each player will receive a tournament T-shirt, lunch, and a $5 raffle ticket.
There will also be food, music, and carnival games, and the tournament’s popular mega-raffle is also back and will feature more than 200 prizes, including sports tickets and memorabilia and golf packages.
Prior to that event, the 2nd annual Edd Pedro “Fight for a Cure” Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, June 13, at Pawtucket Country Club. The fee is $175 per player, or $700 for a foursome, and this event sold out in only two weeks last year.
Tickets for the post-tournament Italian buffet-style dinner, which will begin at 5 p.m. at the Country Club, are also available and $40 each.
The proceeds from these events will go directly to the Arthritis Foundation to help find a cure for juvenile arthritis. Visit www.wiffleman.com or email Edd Pedro at edd@wiffleman.com to register a team for the tournaments, purchase a ticket to the dinner, become a sponsor for the events, or for more information.
