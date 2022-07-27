PAWTUCKET – Now in its 18th summer, Edd Pedro’s popular “Fight for a Cure” Wiffle Ball Tournament is returning to Slater Park on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 a.m.
Pedro and his family have been raising money for the Arthritis Foundation since his daughter, Kelsey, was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis at the age of three. Kelsey got the right medication and her JRA is under control. He said he continues to raise money so other families can get the right medication for their afflicted member.
So far, with this tournament and other ventures, such as the 2nd annual Edd Pedro “Fight for a Cure” Golf Tournament that took place on June 13 at Pawtucket Country Club, Pedro has raised nearly $480,000 for his cause.
“It’s kind of mind blowing,” Pedro said about his tournament approaching its 18th year. “With how my kids have grown, and to see the kids that have come to the event, it’s become like family.”
The tournament includes three divisions: a competitive, a fun, and a youth division for children ages 12 and under. Pedro said that he currently has no youth teams signed up, but they usually register late. He has probably about 15 teams in the fun and “maybe a half dozen” in the competitive.
All teams are guaranteed to play at least two games, and teams consist of a minimum of three players.
“It’s a fun event for all,” Pedro said.
He added that he does see a lot of returning players or teams, but every year, there are also a handful of newcomers.
The registration cost is $40 per player, which includes a $10 tournament T-shirt and lunch.
The tournament also consists of a home run derby that is open to everyone, food, music, and games for children. The winning team of the competitive division gets to choose a prize from the table of prizes. Each player gets their own trophy, and then their name is added to the big trophy Pedro keeps each year.
A big part of the day is Pedro’s Mega Raffle, and he said there will be over 200 raffle prizes, as well as a silent auction.
Pedro gets a lot of cool and interesting things for his Mega Raffle. Some items included in this year’s raffle are a full-sized New England Patriots helmet signed by Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones, a signed football by New York Giants’ Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, a signed baseball by New York Yankees’ Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra, and a signed “Star Wars” poster by Ray Park, a.k.a. Darth Maul, from “The Phantom Menace.”
Pedro even has a piece of coal from the Titanic and a copy of a first-class menu.
Other items up for grabs are a 50-inch flat screen television and photos autographed by Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots players. Pedro has an autographed photo of Larry Bird that comes with a piece of the parquet Boston Garden floor and a string from a game-used net.
There are also a Masters’ flag signed by golfer Patrick Reed, a Walt Disney limited edition serigraph Pinocchio piece, overnight and weekend getaways, and a mega-wine gift basket with a minimum of 12 bottles in it.
The tournament returned last year after being forced to cancel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trying something new last year, Pedro put on a golf tournament, which went over very well and made it an easy decision for him to bring it back last month and again schedule it two months before his Wiffle Ball tournament.
For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit wiffleman.com or email Pedro at edd@wiffleman.com. “We’re always looking for more teams, more sponsors, and volunteers,” Pedro added.
