PAWTUCKET – Now in its 18th summer, Edd Pedro’s popular “Fight for a Cure” Wiffle Ball Tournament is returning to Slater Park on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 a.m.

Pedro and his family have been raising money for the Arthritis Foundation since his daughter, Kelsey, was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis at the age of three. Kelsey got the right medication and her JRA is under control. He said he continues to raise money so other families can get the right medication for their afflicted member.

