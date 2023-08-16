Darlington/Pawtucket shortstop and fourth batter #9 Dylan Goncalves takes a mighty hack at the pitch, making contact against Rumford in the Andreozzi Tournament. It ended being an infield fly but a run scored.
PAWTUCKET – After a full slate of games last Saturday, the 23rd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament for young baseball players ages 7-8, which is hosted by Darlington American Little League, is set to conclude this week with playoffs and a championship game set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field.
This year saw a huge turnout for all-star baseball teams from across Rhode Island with 14 teams. Now the top eight will face off in the playoffs.
“Through our coaches and other baseball that we’re involved in, whether it be older levels or Little League, we try to make contacts and promote what a great job our league has done with the Andreozzi Tournament,” tournament director P.J. Shea said. “It’s a well-run tournament and a fun tournament, as well as for a great cause in honoring Chris.”
Seven games were played in the middle of last week and seven more took place last Saturday to compile the final standings and this week’s quarterfinal-round playoff matchups. Woonsocket went 3-0 and is the top seed, and last week, the team defeated Scituate Foster, 10-1, and Cumberland 12-5.
In Tuesday night’s quarterfinals, Woonsocket was scheduled to face Rumford, the eighth seed.
The second seed in the tourney is Lincoln, which also went 3-0. Last week, Lincoln defeated Rumford, 8-3, and Johnston, 6-3, and on Tuesday night, the ballclub was slated to take on 7th-seeded Smithfield.
Smithfield began the tournament with a 9-9 tie with Barrington and then lost to Exeter West Greenwich, 14-10, but rebounded to defeat Portsmouth last Saturday, 12-10, and earn its berth in the playoffs.
“There has been some great games with some really competitive teams out there,” Shea said. “It’s great to see the 7-8-year-olds, the future of baseball in Rhode Island, come out, have a passion for (baseball), and play it at a competitive level like this.”
“For some kids, they’ve never really played in a competitive game or in a tournament like this,” he added. “For some teams, this is the first time they’ve seen player-pitch baseball, so it’s really exciting to see them enjoy it. And to hear the cheers, regardless of what the play is, or what team is celebrating a play, is really exciting.”
The other two quarterfinal-round games are scheduled for tonight. Third-seeded Pawtucket, which also went 3-0 by defeating Rumford, Portsmouth, and King Philip, will take on Barrington, the sixth seed, at 6 p.m. at Cosimini Field.
Rounding out the quarterfinals is fourth-seeded Cranston Western and fifth-seeded Johnston. Johnston is coming off a 6-3 loss to Lincoln, while Cranston Western narrowly defeated North Providence, 15-13, last Saturday. They will play at 5:30 p.m. at Slater Park’s Ruthowski Field.
“The tournament has been great,” Shea said. “Fourteen teams this year is a big number, and it’s great to see that baseball is back at this young age and it’s so vibrant across the state.”
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at Slater Park, and the championship game will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Cosimini Field.
