Dylan Goncalves
Darlington/Pawtucket shortstop and fourth batter #9 Dylan Goncalves takes a mighty hack at the pitch, making contact against Rumford in the Andreozzi Tournament. It ended being an infield fly but a run scored.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

PAWTUCKET – After a full slate of games last Saturday, the 23rd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament for young baseball players ages 7-8, which is hosted by Darlington American Little League, is set to conclude this week with playoffs and a championship game set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field.

This year saw a huge turnout for all-star baseball teams from across Rhode Island with 14 teams. Now the top eight will face off in the playoffs.

