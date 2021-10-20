EAST PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High girls’ soccer team saw its seven-game unbeaten streak come to an end last Saturday night in its Division II showdown against East Providence High on the Townies’ campus, as the hosts scored twice in the second half to pull out a 2-1 victory.
The Cougars, who received an unassisted goal in the final half from freshman Catherine Nicolo and a dozen saves from sophomore goalkeeper Molly Witt, were trying a cap a three-win week, but saw their record slip to 5-2-4.
Four nights earlier, the Cougars rolled to a 5-0 victory at home over Cranston East, as junior Olivia DePalma and Nicolo each scored a pair of goals, senior Tatiana Goncalves netted the other goal, and Witt finished the game with six saves. DePalma’s goals were her seventh and eighth of the season.
Last Thursday night, the Cougars were back at Serio Field, netting a 2-0 win over the Wheeler School. That victory saw freshman Olivia Guertin and Goncalves provide the scoring and Witt turn away 14 saves in one of her best performances of the season, as well as post her fifth shutout of the year.
The playoff-bound Cougars, who hosted Lincoln on Monday, have five games remaining in their regular season, including two on the road against Middletown today at 6 p.m. at the Gaudet Middle School’s turf complex and tomorrow at 4 p.m. against West Warwick.
Their final three games are against teams who are among the top four in the D-II standings: Moses Brown (8-2-3) at home on Oct. 26, Mount Saint Charles (8-4-1) in Woonsocket on Oct. 27, and mighty Chariho (11-0) at home on Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.