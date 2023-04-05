NP volleyball team plays defense
North Providence High’s Cam Brackett, left, Max Carvalho, #24, and Javon Mao get ready to return a serve during the opening set of Monday night’s RIIL debut for the high school’s boys’ volleyball team. Playing before a packed gym, the Cougars played well, but suffered a 3-0 loss to the Tolman/Shea co-op squad that saw the Pawtucket team win the match by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Make no doubt about it: The North Providence High boys’ volleyball team wasn’t just happy and content to be on the court and in front of a large hometown crowd for its RIIL debut on Monday night. The Cougars dearly wanted to put on a strong performance and knock off a tough neighboring opponent.

And in the first two sets of their historic Division III opener against the Tolman/Shea co-op squad, the Cougars nearly pulled out close victories, but the Pawtucket squad found a way to grab both sets and eventually come away with a hard-fought 3-0 triumph that saw the visitors sweep NP by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15.

