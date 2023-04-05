North Providence High’s Cam Brackett, left, Max Carvalho, #24, and Javon Mao get ready to return a serve during the opening set of Monday night’s RIIL debut for the high school’s boys’ volleyball team. Playing before a packed gym, the Cougars played well, but suffered a 3-0 loss to the Tolman/Shea co-op squad that saw the Pawtucket team win the match by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Make no doubt about it: The North Providence High boys’ volleyball team wasn’t just happy and content to be on the court and in front of a large hometown crowd for its RIIL debut on Monday night. The Cougars dearly wanted to put on a strong performance and knock off a tough neighboring opponent.
And in the first two sets of their historic Division III opener against the Tolman/Shea co-op squad, the Cougars nearly pulled out close victories, but the Pawtucket squad found a way to grab both sets and eventually come away with a hard-fought 3-0 triumph that saw the visitors sweep NP by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15.
As far as debuts go, the Cougars, as expected from a first-year team, showed signs of inexperience and endured their struggles from the service line. But they played hard from start to finish, and not only energized their home fans with flashes of excellence, but also treated them to an entertaining match that was competitive until Tolman/Shea wrapped up the third set and its victory by scoring seven of the final eight points.
“It felt amazing,” said junior co-captain Ivan Ramos, who plays for the South County Volleyball Club, and along with senior setter Javon Mao, are the Cougars’ most experienced players. “This was our first game and we gave (Tolman/Shea) a challenge. We really played well and we couldn’t have done any better.”
“I’m very happy and I’m very proud of everyone,” added head coach Melanie Howard. “They stayed together as a team, and even when they were down by a lot, they picked each other up. As long as they stay together as a team, they should start winning some matches.”
Coaching new varsity programs is nothing new to Howard, who last fall, served as an assistant to the head coach Julia Rodrigues when the school’s girls’ volleyball team made its RIIL debut.
Like the girls’ team, Howard was pleasantly surprised to see nearly 40 players come out for the program 2 1/2 weeks ago, “and I would have kept them all if I could,” she added. “But we were only able to keep 24 players, 12 on the varsity and 12 on the junior varsity.”
Howard also knew that the first two weeks of workouts leading up to her team’s season opener were going to be very important ones and require a lot of teaching Varsity Volleyball 101.
“But we try to keep it fun and we try to keep it competitive, because at the end of the day, they’re trying this sport for the first time,” said Howard, whose assistant coach is Connor Fagan. “I want them to fall in love in volleyball, and once they do that, winning games will be easier.”
Several players shined in Monday’s match, including the Cougars’ co-captains, junior libero Delwin Santana and Ramos. Junior Malik Adebanjo delivered the first kill in the team’s history and concluded the night with a team-high five, and junior outside hitter Cam Brackett added four and joined freshman Luca Cardarelli and Mao in helping out the passing game.
Max Carvalho also shined from the service line and contributed three aces, including the Cougars’ first midway through the opening set.
The night got off to a wonderful start for the Cougars, who broke out to quick 3-2 and 4-3 leads, but Tolman/Shea, which was making its debut in D-III after totaling just five victories the past two seasons in D-II, came back to take 11-5 and 18-10 leads.
But just when it looked like all hope was lost for the Cougars, they bravely battled back to knot the score at 20-20 and force Tolman/Shea to call a timeout, as Brackett highlighted the comeback with a pair of kills off passes from Cardarelli.
Unfortunately for the hosts, Tolman/Shea middle blocker Dembo Konte gave his team back the lead with one of his game-high 11 kills, and after an error at the net by the Cougars made it a 22-20 contest, senior outside hitter Helmer Ramos ended the match by serving three straight aces.
The second set was almost a carbon copy of the first, as the Cougars rolled out to 4-2 and 5-3 leads, only to watch Tolman/Shea respond in a big way and grab a 13-8 lead. But the Cougars battled back to tie the score twice, at 13-13 and 18-18, and grab a 21-20 lead on an ace by freshman John Gartsu that fired up the crowd.
Tolman/Shea then battled back to score the next four points, and after the Cougars answered back to make it a one-point game, Konte, who was called for touching the next on a spike for NP’s 23rd point, came right back with a blistering kill to end the set.
In the third set, the Cougars broke out to their biggest lead of the contest, 6-2, and held an 8-6 lead before Tolman/Shea responded with nine of the next 11 points and continued to add to its lead.
The Cougars are back in action tonight with a 6 p.m. match at Scituate High against the new-look Scituate/Prout co-op squad. Scituate, which did not field a team in 2021, won just twice last spring with an eight-player roster before teaming up with Prout to form a co-op in the offseason.
Also in the division are nearby St. Raphael Academy, Central Falls’ second-year team, and defending champion Johnston, who are among the teams to beat. The other squads are fourth-year Burrillville, Exeter/West Greenwich, Woonsocket, Mount Pleasant, Mount Hope, and the RIIL’s other three newcomers, Portsmouth, Juanita Sanchez, and the Times2/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick Academy co-op team.
