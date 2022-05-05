DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Hayley Chartier, who was a two-time Second-Team All-State thrower at Lincoln High, continued her fantastic freshman season on the Rhode Island College women’s track and field team by capturing the hammer at the Little East Conference’s outdoor championship meet last Saturday afternoon at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
Chartier took first place with a throw of 160 feet, four inches, and she also placed seventh in the shot put and discus.
She will join a handful of her teammates at the Division III New England Championships that will take place this weekend at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.
