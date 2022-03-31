PROVIDENCE – Two former standouts from the Ponaganset High baseball team, Rhode Island College sophomore infielder Cal Parrillo and freshman catcher Lucas Pierce, were recently honored for their outstanding play during the Anchormen’s superb start to their baseball season.
Parrillo, who plays first and second base and graduated from high school in 2020, was named the WEEI/Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses RIC Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of March 14.
He began this month with a solid six-game stretch that saw him bat .320 during RIC’s trip to Florida for the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. Parrillo collected eight hits, including two home runs, scored seven runs, stole three bases, and knocked in 11 runs.
Pierce, who graduated from PHS last year, was named the Little East Conference’s Rookie of the Week for his offense in the first five games of the season. Serving mostly as the designated hitter, he went 4-for-12 with two runs scored, four hits, a double, and four RBIs.
The Anchormen, who entered Tuesday afternoon’s action with a 9-4-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Little East Conference play, have seen Parrillo, who holds a 3.86 GPA, bat .411 with 23 hits, five doubles, and a team-high 23 runs scored, four home runs, 22 RBIs, and .714 slugging percentage. Pierce is also batting .362 with 17 hits, three homers, and 21 RBIs.
