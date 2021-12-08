PROVIDENCE – Former Tolman High All-Stater and 2018 R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year Luis Blanco, who is a junior forward on the Rhode Island College men’s soccer team, recently earned First-Team All-Little East Conference honors after enjoying a superb season for the Anchormen, which went 11-7-1 and reached the LEC’s semifinals.
Blanco, who graduated from Tolman in 2019, played in 17 games for the Anchormen, starting 14 of them, and collected nine goals and two assists. He was one of six players on his team to receive All-LEC honors and joined two teammates in landing on the First Team.
Two more former Tolman All-Staters also played for the Anchormen this past season: freshman midfielders Roy Barrios, who was selected the R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019, and Juan Barrios. They came off the bench to provide valuable minutes for the Anchormen and teamed up to produce a goal and four assists.
