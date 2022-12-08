A Winter All-Scholastics selection last year as a member of his school’s basketball team, Giwa “has quietly turned himself into a solid football player in just two short years,” said Davies head coach Henry Cabral.
Giwa is a two-time All-Division and All-Academic selection who helped the Patriots return to the Division IV semifinals and post a 7-3 mark that was their best record in their four-year existence. He played multiple positions, especially at defensive end, as Giwa recorded 52 tackles, 14 sacks, and three fumble recoveries, and as a hybrid running back, as he ran for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
In the classroom, Giwa, who is a Pawtucket resident and studying Automotive Careers, is ranked in the top 15 percent of his class. His GPA is 3.79, and this past quarter, he sported a GPA of 3.89.
A First-Team All-Division selection, Cano had an outstanding season in helping the Patriots, which went winless in their inaugural season in 2019 and totaled just five wins over the next two seasons, notch their first winning record.
Thanks to a four-match win streak midway through the season, Davies went 8-6 in Division IV action, and in the playoffs, Cano helped the Patriots reach the semifinals by netting a 3-0 victory over Shea in the quarters.
Cano, who is a Pawtucket resident, did a little of everything for the Patriots this year, as she contributed 48 kills and 53 service aces. And off the court, she was just as exceptional: Cano boasts a 3.62 GPA and is studying Bio-Manufacturing.
A standout in the classroom who is consistently listed among the High Honors students, Forcier was the lone senior on the Novans’ volleyball team, but quietly turned in a solid season as a middle hitter and earned All-Division honors. As a sophomore, she also played on the Novans’ Division IV championship team.
Forcier is also a shortstop and starting pitcher on the Novans’ softball team.
A two-time All-Division selection who can be found on his school’s High Honors list each quarter, Roquez helped the Villa Novans make their fourth straight trip to the postseason.
The senior wide receiver caught 28 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and he also carried the ball six times for another 40 yards. On ‘D’, the defensive back added 32 tackles and an interception, and he was dynamic in the return game on special teams, as he had 20 returns for 295 yards.
A four-year member of the Spartans and a captain on this year’s team, Chatelle enjoyed an excellent season in helping Scituate end its Division II schedule with a 9-5 record and return to the Division II quarterfinals.
A midfielder who is also a sprinter in the Spartans’ track and field program, Chatelle wasn’t known for scoring goals, “but her ability to defend other players was amazing,” said head coach Tim Brown. “She broke up many attacks that the opposing team had by using her speed and tenacity to win the ball back and give our attacking players more opportunities to score. She was a huge reason why we were one of the best defensive teams in the division.”
Chatelle, who Brown said “played with great energy and aggressiveness,” owns a GPA of 4.58. “She is respected by all her teachers and coaches and is without question one of my favorite players I have coached through the years,” Brown added.
The Scituate High boys’ soccer team captured its program’s first championship in 29 years, as well as won the Division IV regular-season title with a 12-1-1 record, and one of the players who helped lead the Spartans to their march to glory was Wiharso, a talented forward who scored nine goals and earned a spot among the Second-Team All-Division selections.
Wiharso, who also netted hat tricks in victories over Providence Country Day and Rogers, is an exceptional student and boasts a GPA of 4.79.
A hard-working player and an exceptional student in the classroom during his four years in the Sentinels’ soccer program, Nardolillo was named the Division II Goalkeeper of the Year and a First-Team All-Division selection after putting together a magnificent season for Smithfield.
This year, Nardolillo was busy between the pipes, as he turned away over 150 shots and delivered some of his best performances against the division’s top teams, and as a junior, he posted eight shutouts, including six in a row, during a nine-game unbeaten streak by the Sentinels.
“He was like a sponge,” remakred head coach Stephen Votolato. “He listened, learned, and executed. He was a pleasure to coach – I wish I had 20 (players like him).”
Nardillo also played first doubles for the boys’ tennis team last spring and helped the Sentinels reach the D-II championship match at Brown University.
The Sentinels’ goalkeeper for the past two seasons, Nunes played very well down the stretch this year to help the Sentinels return to the state playoffs after a year’s absence. Her most memorable game came in late October when she stopped 11 shots in a 1-0 victory over eventual state champion North Kingstown that was the Skippers’ first loss.
Nunes, who was selected to the All-Academic team by the R.I. Girls Soccer Coaches Association, is also a member of her school’s National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Student Council, and Sentinel Advisory Committee.
“Nicky embraced the overall student/athlete experience,” said head coach Bob Squillante. “She balanced life, school, and sport. Nicky was a mentor to our younger players, ensuring that they valued their time competing with their teammates, and she represented our team with grit and grace.”
One of the top high school football players in northern Rhode Island, Baccala, who sports a GPA of 3.6, also put up impressive numbers during his career. A three-time 1,000-yard tailback, Baccala scored 14 touchdowns this fall and had two games in which he ran for over 225 yards. His best game came in his team’s Division III regular-season finale against Rogers, as he ran for 228 yards on 23 carries and scored four TDs. As an outside linebacker, he led the team in tackles and added six sacks.
Baccala, who helped the Chieftains reach the Division IV finals as a sophomore and capture the D-IV title with an unbeaten record last fall, is also a three-time First-Team All-Division selection, as well as a Second-Team pick as a freshman.
Baccala is also an outstanding wrestler for the Chieftains, as he took third place as a junior and was the runner-up as a sophomore in the 160-pound weight class at the state championship meet.
Curry concluded an outstanding career with the Ponaganset High girls’ tennis team by helping lead the Chieftains to a 15-1 record, a season-ending 14 match win streak, and the Division II championship, the program’s first title since 2011.
A four-year member of the team, she spent the last two years at number one singles and as a co-captain. This year, she posted a regular-season record of 10-3 and added two more wins in the D-II playoffs. She also reached the semifinals of the RIIL’s D-II Singles Tournament and the Round of 16 in the State Individuals Tournament, and she earned Second-Team All-State honors.
Off the court, Curry is ranked among the top five percent of her class. She boasts a 4.4 GPA and is a National Honor Society student.
Beauchemin had a season for the ages to help the Northmen notch a 13-0-1 record for their first undefeated regular-season in its program’s 43-year history. In 17 games, the veteran goalkeeper posted a school-record 11 shutouts, including five straight earlier in the season, and stopped 97 of the 101 shots he faced for a minuscule 0.26 goals-against-average.
A two-time All-Division pick who boasts a GPA of 3.89, Beauchemin helped the Northmen reach the D-II finals as a junior and sophomore, and as a junior, he posted eight shutouts in 15 games and turned away 73 of the 82 shots he faced.
Speaking of Beauchemin’s junior year, it was truly a marvelous one. Last spring, he helped the Northmen’s baseball team win the Division III title, and last winter, as a member of the indoor track and field team, he took seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles at the state meet.
The lone dual-spot athlete among the All-Scholastic selection, McCauley found a way to not only shine for the Northmen’s girls’ tennis and cross country teams, but also excel in the classroom and sport a superb GPA of 4.35.
As a member of the girls’ tennis team, McCauley, who started at second doubles as a freshman, had a stellar season at third singles, as she helped the Northmen return to the Division II playoffs after a two-year absence and win one of their matches in N.S.’s 4-2 opening-round loss to Rogers.
A member of last spring’s outdoor track and field team, McCauley also helped the cross country team, which ended its Northern Division season with a 10-2 mark that was their best record in the program’s 37-year history, enjoy some success at the state meet.
Her personal-best time of 24:14.13 at that meet came on an unusually warm November afternoon that saw only 15 other runners in both the boys’ and girls’ races record PRs.
For the second straight season, Goulet established himself as one of the Division II’s premier goal scorers, as he led the Mounties again in scoring by netting 24 goals and adding eight assists in 18 games to help his team post an overall record of 12-5-1 and reach the D-II semifinals.
A three-time First-Team All-Division pick who was a Third-Team selection as a freshman, Goulet is also an exceptional student who currently sports a GPA of 3.83.
An outside hitter and a three-year starter for the Mounties, Pierce was a two-time First-Team All-Division pick who established herself as one of the state’s top all-around players and helped Mount post an 8-8 record in Division I-B play and return to the state playoffs after a year’s absence.
As Pierce, who was also an Honorable Mention All-Division selection as a sophomore, got the job done on the court, she did the same in the classroom, boasting a GPA of 4.07.
An outstanding offensive guard and defensive end, Nobre-Soares has been a starter since he started as a center his freshman year and eventually played defensive tackle. Defensively, he’s filled in at tackle when needed, and this fall, he had 60 tackles, six sacks, and six fumble recoveries, including one that he returned for a touchdown.
The Warriors posted a 9-2 mark in Division IV play this year, losing to Smithfield in the Super Bowl, and Nobre-Soares had been a game captain in nine of C.F.’s 11 games. But according to head coach Jeff Lapierre, “whether we have additional captains or not, he is a natural leader. He constantly led by example, and his actions on the field speaks volumes.”
“When watching Chande play football, he was so violent in a clean, football way,” he continued, “but off the field, he would help you with anything you asked. His personality and smile light up a room.”
Nobre-Soares was a First-Team All-Division and All-Academic selection, and he will also be the Providence Gridiron Club’s Defensive MVP for C.F. Lapierre also noted that on his last report card, he earned Second Honors and was only one point away from receiving First Honors.
The Warriors captured the Division III-A regular-season title, and for the second straight year, reached the D-III championship match, and one of the upperclassmen who led the way was Hernandez, a talented setter and server who earned First-Team All-Division honors.
Hernandez, who is an excellent student, was also a standout third baseman last spring for the Warriors’ softball team.
