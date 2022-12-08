A Winter All-Scholastics selection last year as a member of his school’s basketball team, Giwa “has quietly turned himself into a solid football player in just two short years,” said Davies head coach Henry Cabral.

Giwa is a two-time All-Division and All-Academic selection who helped the Patriots return to the Division IV semifinals and post a 7-3 mark that was their best record in their four-year existence. He played multiple positions, especially at defensive end, as Giwa recorded 52 tackles, 14 sacks, and three fumble recoveries, and as a hybrid running back, as he ran for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

