SMITHFIELD – An avid runner, Marianne Currie has spent the past few years venturing to road races around the southeastern part of New England, and during last year’s pandemic, she even headed to New Hampshire and Florida to compete in long-distance races.
But last weekend, the Smithfield resident didn’t have to drive far to take part in two of the area’s top races that returned to the running schedule after a year’s absence.
Currie was one of nearly two dozen runners, with most of them from her running club, the Rhode Island Road Runners, who laced up their shoes for not only last Saturday morning’s 7th annual South Foster Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Foliage 5K and 10K, but also Sunday’s 2nd annual Beaver Dash 5K at the Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub in Smithfield.
“It’s great to have local races back on the calendar,” remarked Currie. “Since races have come back, I guess you could say I’ve tried to make up for the lost time of 2020 by adding extra races on my calendar this year, with many of them being local. I think it’s important to support local races that support the community or a charity, since both took a beating last year.”
While both events were unable to match their participation totals from 2019 – 190 runners and walkers headed to Foster’s fairgrounds to tour the Fall Foliage’s scenic, but hilly 5K and 10K, while 121 enjoyed the flatter, faster 3.1-mile course in Smithfield – that did little to dampen everyone’s joy and enthusiasm on two perfect mornings to be outdoors.
The winners of the Fall Foliage and Beaver Dash races hailed from outside the area, but several local runners were still able to pocket shiny medals for placing among the top three finishers in their age divisions.
In the 5K, Linda Spooner of Sturbridge, Mass., who was six days removed from turning in a time of 3:16:05 at the Boston Marathon, topped a field of 111 with a 19:49 time that was 49 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Neil Ashe, a college student from Providence. And in the 10K, Coventry’s Steven Francis ran away with the victory, as his 38:37 time was more than three minutes faster than the next runner.
The Beaver Dash race was won by Evan Griffith of Millbury, Mass., who won the race in a time of 17:23 that topped the runner-up, Stephen Gannon of Norton, Mass., by 42 seconds. Grabbing the next two spots were recent Smithfield High graduate Ethan Maione and his brother, Smithfield High junior Camden Maione. The brothers ended up with 18:22 times, but Ethan was awarded the third-place finish, as he nudged out Camden at the finish line.
The female winner was Cranston’s Alyssa Giudici, who returned to the road racing ranks after giving birth to her child four months ago and finished 11th overall in 22:11. Giudici was the second fastest female in the 2019 race in a time of 21:52, but was topped by Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau.
Currie, meanwhile, was the only local runner to claim multiple age division medals on both days. Competing in the women’s 50-59 group, she won the Beaver Dash title in 23:37 and took second place in the 10K in Foster in 54:07.
