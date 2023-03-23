CUMBERLAND – It was 15 months ago when Taylor Fay’s two younger brothers, Logan and Garrett, decided to take up boxing at Elite Boxing & Fitness in North Attleboro, Mass.
“I thought, ‘Oh, that would be a good workout,’ so I also tried it,” she recalled, “and I’m actually the only one that still does it.”
The Cumberland native, who was a three-sport standout at Cumberland High in the mid-2010s, recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with the gym. But a couple of weeks before that occasion, Fay accomplished something she’d never think she’d attempt to do when she laced up boxing gloves for the first time.
She won a Southern New England Golden Gloves championship.
Making her amateur debut in the Sub-Novice Division’s 139-pound title fight against Teagan Jones of Bellingham, Mass., and in the historic P.A.L. Hall in Fall River, Mass., Fay came out swinging and ended up with an unanimous-decision victory and one of the tournament’s coveted red championship sweatshirts.
Fay, who is trained by Mike Cusato, actually stepped into the ring for the first time last Oct. 2 at a fundraiser fight for Punch 4 Parkinson’s 2nd annual “Fight Night” at Big Night Live in Boston, “and that was unsanctioned and not scored,” she added. “But I felt pretty good after that fight. I was nervous, but there was no winner or loser – it was just for a good cause.”
But Fay “was definitely more nervous” for her Golden Gloves debut, especially since she was fighting for an actual championship, in front of a large crowd, and inside the decades-old P.A.L. Hall, which looks and smells like it hadn’t been renovated since the 1960s, “and that venue was a little intimidating,” she added.
Her game plan that night?
“Ring control, stay in the center, and just punch the whole time,” Fay recalled. “But once I got in the ring, everything I was practicing kind of went out the window, which wasn’t ideal, but I just kept swinging the whole time. All I was thinking was, ‘Don’t stop punching.’”
And while she didn’t stop punching, Jones “also did really well” and wasn’t backing down, Fay added. “I think it was her first fight as well, and she came at me a lot more than I anticipated. She took me by surprise at first, but I adjusted.”
When the final bell rang, all eyes were on the judges for their decision, and when Fay’s hand was raised in victory, “I was really happy,” she added. “I felt like I did really well and I should have won, but you never know. I felt like I got a lot of punches off, but it could have went either way.”
Fay graduated from Cumberland High in 2016, in the top 10 percent of her class, and after enjoying a superb career with the Clippers’ softball, volleyball, and basketball teams. But once she picked up her diploma, she put athletics in her rearview mirror and focused solely on academics at Quinnipiac University.
Four years later, Fay, who appeared consistently on the dean’s list, received her bachelor of science degree in behavioral neuroscience, and the following year, she earned her MBA in healthcare management. Since then, she has been employed as a home healthcare aide, and she also plans to apply to P.A. (physician assistant) school.
On occasion, Fay will return to CHS to serve as a substitute teacher, and while it seems like her plate can get full quickly, she will find the time to get in her workouts.
“Mike is really a great coach,” Fay said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done anything without him. He gets me in there everyday, and over the summer, my schedule at work is kind of crazy, so he makes sure he comes in early in the morning to make sure I get in the gym.”
Yes, Fay looks forward to her short drive to the Orne Street facility, which is just 10 minutes away from the state line, and training with fighters like Providence’s Hannah Doyle, who is a neuroscience PhD student at Brown University and the winner of the S.N.E. Golden Gloves’ Sub-Novice Division’s 139-pound title.
“There’s definitely a great atmosphere at the gym,” she noted. “All the fighters, and even the people that take classes, we all push each other. And Hannah and I do a lot of training together and we’re sparring partners, so she pushes me a lot.”
Now that she’s won a championship, what does Fay plan to do for an encore? Will she return to the ring anytime soon?
“I think I will,” answered Fay, who noted that Logan started boxing again after watching her title fight. “There aren’t that many tournaments going on right now – I think they pretty much end after the winter – but I should be fighting at some point in the summer. Our gym is putting on a smoker, so I’ll be doing that.”
