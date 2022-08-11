PROVIDENCE – Two swimmers from the Cumberland-based Anglerfish Aquatics recently captured their respective events with impressive performances at the New England 11-14 Age Group Championships at Brown University.

Jonathan Feole-Haughey was one of the meet’s top swimmers, as he shattered two New England records in the ages 11-12 division with his victories in the 100-meter (1:03.06) and 200-meter (2:18.93) backstroke events.

