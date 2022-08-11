PROVIDENCE – Two swimmers from the Cumberland-based Anglerfish Aquatics recently captured their respective events with impressive performances at the New England 11-14 Age Group Championships at Brown University.
Jonathan Feole-Haughey was one of the meet’s top swimmers, as he shattered two New England records in the ages 11-12 division with his victories in the 100-meter (1:03.06) and 200-meter (2:18.93) backstroke events.
Feole-Haughey also claimed the 50-meter backstroke (30.08 seconds) and swept the 200-meter (2:10.23), 400-meter (4:35.71), 800-meter (9:22.87), and 1,600-meter (17:56.48) freestyle events.
Jarett Zito, who will be a freshman this fall at Cumberland High and a member of the school’s swim team, also took first place in the ages 13-14 division’s 50-meter freestyle (25.76 seconds) and finished third in the 100-meter freestyle (57.22 seconds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.