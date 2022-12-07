NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the past 26 years as a physical education and health teacher in the Central Falls school district, as well as the last 11 as the high school’s athletic director, Central Falls has truly felt like a second home to Anthony Ficocelli.
But next Monday, the North Providence native will indeed be coming home and making the two-minute drive to his alma mater, North Providence High School, to begin a new chapter in his professional career as the school department’s athletic director.
With the current athletic director, Glenn Williams, retiring from his post on Thursday, Dec. 22, Ficocelli will spend the next two weeks getting readjusted to his surroundings and acquainted to the Cougars’ athletic programs before sliding into the driver’s seat.
A 1989 graduate of NPHS, where he was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, football, and basketball – he was a member of the Class B boys’ basketball championship team during the 1987-88 season and helped the football team reach the Class C Super Bowl as a senior, leaving Central Falls for North Providence is truly a bittersweet move for Ficocelli, whose son, Michael, and daughter, Alexis, currently attend the school.
“I’m 51 now, so that’s literally half my life I’ve spent here at Central Falls,” he noted last Friday afternoon. “Bittersweet was the first word that came to my mind when they offered me the job at North Providence and I accepted it. It’s one of those things where you think of the memories that you had (at Central Falls) and the people that you met – and obviously you want to keep those contacts alive – but it’s a chance to go home.”
“North Providence is my hometown and that’s my home school,” he added. “I have a lot of connections in North Providence, coaching from Little League to Babe Ruth and at the high school for a while, and there are people who coached me who are still doing the same thing. Lou Zammarelli was one of the coaches when I played Babe Ruth and he’s still there, running the show, and Jerry Dandeneau’s still around. And I played with (NP head baseball coach) Paul Rizzo for years on Allens Avenue, so there are connections like that all over the place.”
Ficocelli, who served as an assistant baseball coach at NP from 2000-05 and an assistant football coach at C.F. from 2005-2021, also had his share of connections as the Warriors’ athletic director, and he certainly needed them during a very trying time for some of his fall and spring programs.
In the summer of 2017, Macomber Stadium, which serves as the home of the football, baseball, softball, and boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, was condemned after contaminated soil was found in the playing surface. Ficocelli remembers the phone call he received from the town’s Parks & Recreation director that Aug. 1, “and then it was a scramble after that,” recalled Ficocelli. “I just called the ADs of everybody we were playing, explained the situation, and asked if they wouldn’t mind hosting our games that we were supposed to be the home team. And everyone was super-cooperative.”
The Warriors’ football and soccer teams earned the nickname “Road Warriors” that fall season, but unfortunately for them, they weren’t going to lose that moniker anytime soon. Macomber Stadium didn’t reopen its gates until three years later, when in early October, during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the boys’ soccer team finally hosted Tolman, but on a brand new turf surface.
“It was like, ‘OK, everyone, it’s Year Two,’” Ficocelli said about the 2018-19 scholastic year. “And then, ‘OK, Year Three.’ But the other ADs understood, and they were like, ‘Whatever you need,’ and I can’t express my gratitude to them and their flexibility and their willingness to help us out in a tough situation.”
Ficocelli’s ability to show grace under pressure wasn’t soon forgotten by anyone, and in 2019, he received one of the state’s highest honors by being named the RIIAAA (Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association) Athletic Director of the Year.
As for the “Road Warriors” nickname, Ficocelli also tabbed the Warriors’ home gym as “The Thunderdome,” and as he’ll be the first to admit that “I like to nickname things and I think people like to see that sort of stuff,” he already has some nicknames in store for NPHS, such as “The Zoo” for the Cougars’ gyms and “The Zoo Crew” for the student section.
He’s also made the Cougars’ presence felt on social media. Ficocelli’s Twitter account (@fic27) replaced the C.F. logo with the Cougars’ yellow paw last Tuesday, Nov. 29, and the Instagram (@nphscougarsathletics) and Facebook (NPcougarathletics) pages also sprung to life.
“I think social media is super important,” Ficocelli said. “When I started (as the Central Falls AD), the first thing I did was get a Facebook page. I wanted to get information out to our students, and I think a big part was also getting it out to our alumni, as well as the community in general. They’re always looking for games and what’s going on, and this was a great way to reach them and have them come back.”
“That’s the way it is nowadays,” he added. “Social media is the way to get everyone’s attention. Everyone’s attached to their phones, and I think it’s a great way to get mass information out to a lot of people and an important piece of an athletic program. You just have to have it.”
Ficocelli also created the #restoretheroar hashtag, and on Monday morning, the North Providence Sideline Store, which features NPHS apparel, made its debut on social media.
“I think people like to latch onto something new,” said Ficocelli, whose hopes to sell yellow “Zoo Crew” shirts separately from the store after the Christmas break. “That gets people excited and eager to see what things can happen here at the high school.”
While Ficocelli hopes to pack the student section for home games, as well as start a “Game Day” crew to assist in the production of those events, he also “has a lot of crazy ideas” to add some energy and spice to the games, “and I think if we make it fun and safe, it could be successful.”
“I already talked to Supt. (Joseph) Goho because he’s a Hall of Famer (as a basketball player) at Classical,” Ficocelli added. “We might have a ‘Shoot against the Superintendent’ night where one lucky fan will shoot off against him at halftime.”
But before Ficocelli can put his ideas into motion, he needs to get settled into his alma mater, as well as help his successor at Central Falls, North Providence native and Central Falls boys’ soccer coach Carl Africo, ease into his new role as the Warriors’ AD.
“I know Glenn has been really busy getting the winter schedules and paperwork done so I don’t have to do that,” added Ficocelli, “and I’m doing the same thing here for Carl, making sure everything’s up and running, so when I leave here, it’s a smooth a transition as possible for him.”
“Carl’s going to be a very good fit here, and he’s going to put his mark on Central Falls athletics,” continued Ficocelli. “When I made my decision, Carl was the first person that came to mind (to become the new athletic director). Obviously, he’s been here for 20 years and he’s been a soccer and a basketball coach for a long time. I told him, ‘The kids trust you,’ and he thought about it, applied for it, and fortunately, he was given the position.”
As for replacing Williams, “obviously, I have big shoes to fill,” acknowledged Ficocelli. “I’ve always watched him from afar – being an alumnus, I’ve always followed North Providence and the teams, even though I worked in Central Falls – and he has done a great job over there. He’s been there for 18 years, so hopefully I can do just as good as a job as he did.”
