NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the past 26 years as a physical education and health teacher in the Central Falls school district, as well as the last 11 as the high school’s athletic director, Central Falls has truly felt like a second home to Anthony Ficocelli.

But next Monday, the North Providence native will indeed be coming home and making the two-minute drive to his alma mater, North Providence High School, to begin a new chapter in his professional career as the school department’s athletic director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.