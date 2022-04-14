WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Field of Dreams Senior Softball League, which has been active for 29 years, will begin practices for the upcoming season next Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
The league, which plays on Fridays and traditionally finishes its season in October, is welcoming all returning players and newcomers ages 58 and older to play.
The league will begin its season on Friday, May 13.
To join the league or for more information, contact Don LaRoche at 401-766-1462 or Roger Pincince at 401-333-0718.
