Scituate senior Emily Vernon, right, scoops the ball away from North Providence sophomore Catie Nicolo during last week’s Division IV quarterfinal-round game at Manning Field. In the background is her teammate, senior Mia Clancy. Vernon scored two goals to help Scituate post a 10-7 victory that was its first postseason win since 2008.
Scituate senior midfielder Mia Clancy has the ball and looks over the field to make a pass during last Wednesday's playoff game against North Providence. Clancy scored five goals to help guide the the Spartans to a 10-7 victory.
Left, putting her head down and sprinting between two North Providence defenders is Scituate junior attack Ella Bailey, who played an excellent game to help the Spartans eliminate the Cougars, 10-7, in last week’s Division IV quarterfinals at Manning Field. Right, Scituate senior midfielder Mia Clancy, who scored five goals in the game, has the ball and looks over the field to make a pass.
SCITUATE – After losing in the Division III quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons, as well as six times since 2013, the Scituate High girls’ lacrosse team finally picked up its first playoff victory since its undefeated D-II championship season in 2008.
Nine days after suffering a 14-5 loss to North Providence that was one of their most lopsided defeats of the season, the Spartans got their revenge on the Cougars in their Division IV quarterfinal-round match last Wednesday, May 24, and played one of their best defensive games of the year to post a 10-7 victory.
“We were eager and excited,” Scituate head coach Jenna Mastewski noted. “When we played North Providence in the regular season, we won the first game and then they beat us the second, so I think we were out for revenge. It was a playoff game, it was on our home turf, and we definitely wanted to come away with the win.”
For the Spartans, who were scheduled to battle regular-season champion Mount Saint Charles Academy earlier this week in the semifinals, the key to the victory was their defense and freshman goalie Lainey Nelson.
“Today’s defense was incredible,” said Mastewski, whose team improved to 8-7. “Our four ‘D’, three middies, and goalie just worked really hard up and down the field. We really pulled it together and worked as a team. Defense won us this game today for sure, so we’re really proud of our girls back there.”
The Spartans “had a couple of new girls added to our defense, (sophomores) Norah Clarke and Nickole Roberti, and they’re doing a really good job,” Mastewski said. “(Seniors) Sophia Capasso and Abagayle Breault are our captains back there, and they have been good welcoming those girls to the defense.”
The Cougars, who were making their first postseason appearance since 2016, led only once in this game late in the first half, but on a free shot, senior Emily Vernon scored her second goal of the afternoon to tie the score at 3-3 with 3:03 to go in the first half.
From there, senior captain Mia Clancy took over, winning faceoffs and scoring the final two goals of the half to give Scituate a 5-3 lead. She ended the contest with five goals, including back-to-back goals in the second half that helped give the Spartans a 9-6 advantage.
“Mia’s been an amazing leader on the field,” Mastewski said. “She sees the field and sees the plays really well. She generates the plays, and she’s just been a really strong player.”
“Mia is definitely a huge asset to our team, not only with her goal-scoring, but also with her leadership,” added assistant coach Jena Remka. “She’s constantly helping the girls out and using her voice to help direct girls that may not see things she can see. She has that drive in her, and she has the talent as well.”
The Cougars attempted to get back into the game by making it a 5-4 game 38 seconds into the second half. But about four minutes later, Clancy scored her third goal, and with 12:14 to play in the game, sophomore Sam Duarte scored her second goal of the game to give Scituate a the 7-4 advantage.
“This is Sam’s first year starting on varsity and playing the whole game,” Remka said. “She has really stepped up and showed us that her skill has really improved. The other middies, (senior) Julie Taylor and Emily Vernon, do a great job with Mia. The three of them have good chemistry and work really, really well together.”
The Cougars got to within a goal, 7-6, as senior Yassin Joof scored with 7:36 to play in the game. As the Cougars’ offense tried to take over, the Spartans’ defense was there to keep spoiling their plans. The Cougars scored just one more goal the rest of the way, while the Spartans extended their lead.
“Our defense really stepped up,” Remka said. “They were running, being aggressive, and going after the ball. Our goalie stepped out of goal numerous times to chase after the ball to get possession for us. I’ve been really working with her on the side, telling her to be big and strong in that goal, and she came through today.”
While the defense, which has held an opponent to fewer than 10 goals on seven occasions this season, continued to play well down the stretch, Isabella Rotondo scored the Spartans’ final goal off a pass from Clancy with 2:26 to go.
