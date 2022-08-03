PAWTUCKET – For the first time in the history of the Pawtucket Summer Basketball League, an all-girls team, which plays in the co-ed middle school division, made a splash in its debut in the league, finishing the regular season at the top of the division, but falling short in its championship game last Wednesday night.
The Pink team, which is sponsored by Elmwood Sports, went up against the Gray team, the Spartans, and the girls had their work cut out for themselves. They were a bit smaller and did not have their best shooting night, and they ended up suffering a 39-30 loss.
The Pawtucket Summer Basketball League, which is organized by Larry and Erin Holloway, is a co-ed organization that plays its games at the Smithfield Avenue courts. Erin said that the league doesn’t usually field all girls’ teams, but it gave the Elmwood team an opportunity to take the court this summer.
The league had a boom in signups last year after COVID started to slowly taper away, but this season, the registrations were slowly coming in. Erin said the signups picked up right before the season started, and head coach Angel Colome finally got his wish to bring an all-girls team into the league.
Some of his players had previously played in Holloway’s league, while others were convinced to join this year as part of the all girls’ team.
Azilyn Medina, 14, said that this was her first year playing in the summer league, and while she’s “known about it for years, I’ve just never played in it,” she admitted. “But I loved it.”
Colome said that his team is made up of his daughter, Zareia, 12, and her friends. Zareia said that she has played in this league before, but on a co-ed team.
“Some of them go to school together, and some have played together in AAU,” the head coach added. “Some are from around the neighborhood, and others are outside it.”
Colome, his daughter, and most of the girls are from Pawtucket, while others are from the surrounding areas, like Providence, and one is from as far as East Greenwich. Since they are in the middle school division, Colome said that they will be back next year.
“It went great,” Colome said about the summer season. “The girls played hard all season. They played hard and came up short, but they’re still in middle school. I have 6th- and 7th-graders and I have a 4th-grader on the team, so we’ll definitely be back.”
Aralyn Scott, 12, who has played for other all-girls’ teams, said this season was not much different from that and she’s used to playing against the boys. She said that playing against boys helps her and makes her feel more prepared when she plays all-girls’ basketball in school.
Against the Spartans last Wednesday, the girls didn’t show what they were entirely capable of. Scott led the charge at the point, “and I think we all did well,” she said. “We just had a bad game today. But everyone has bad games.”
The Spartans scored first and it took Elmwood some time to hit a bucket. Scott finally scored her team’s first three points, and Kate Hebert’s basket pulled Elmwood to within six points of the Spartans, 21-15, but the girls could never close that gap.
When things were not looking the brightest for Elmwood, the littlest and youngest member of the team, Caylee Allen, took it upon herself to use her small stature and speed to get some steals.
Allen, who will be turning 10, has an older sister, Daylin, on the team. Instead of playing in the elementary school division, this 4th-grader wanted to play for this all-girls’ team.
“I feel good and bad because I get pushed around sometimes against the older boys, but I definitely feel good because I’m playing up in the older division,” she said. “I’m not scared because of my height. People might make fun of me, but I just go hard because I don’t have (height). I just have to use different things, like my speed and stuff.”
Allen was bumped around a bit, and after whacking her head on the pavement, she was forced to sit out the rest of the game, despite her proclamations of wanting to go back in.
Coach Colome was proud of his team and happy to be part of this league.
“I wanted to show that the girls can play with the boys too,” he said. “A lot of boys don’t like picking girls when they play outside, but now the boys know they can pick them first.
The girls were disappointed with the end result of the game, but bounced back a few minutes after sharing how much fun the team was this season. Despite losing the championship game, they finished the regular season in first place, having lost only two regular-season matchups.
“It was team basketball,” Colome said about the key to their success. “The girls loved playing it, they love the sport, and they come every day ready to play. They will definitely be back next year and redeem themselves.”
