PAWTUCKET – For the first time in the history of the Pawtucket Summer Basketball League, an all-girls team, which plays in the co-ed middle school division, made a splash in its debut in the league, finishing the regular season at the top of the division, but falling short in its championship game last Wednesday night.

The Pink team, which is sponsored by Elmwood Sports, went up against the Gray team, the Spartans, and the girls had their work cut out for themselves. They were a bit smaller and did not have their best shooting night, and they ended up suffering a 39-30 loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.