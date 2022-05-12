GLOCESTER – In its march to the top of the Division II-North standings, the Ponaganset High softball team has won seven straight games – and 10 of their last 11 – and five victories last month were by one or two runs, including three in extra innings.
But ever since the calendar turned from April to May, the Chieftains have put on a hitting clinic and rolled to three straight lopsided victories.
And no win was as impressive as Ponaganset’s 10-0 win over North Providence last Thursday afternoon. In their second game of the season, the Chieftains suffered a 3-2 loss to the Cougars at North Providence’s Notte Park, but in last Thursday’s rematch, the Chieftains pounded out 19 hits and enforced the mercy rule by breaking open a close game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
On Monday afternoon, the Chieftains improved their record to 11-2 by rolling to an 8-1 win at home over Woonsocket, and entering their game on Tuesday against third-place Toll Gate, Ponaganset held a half-game lead over East Greenwich (10-2) in the standings, with the Titans (8-2) and West Warwick (8-4) below them.
“I haven’t seen something like this in a long time,” Ponaganset head coach Mike Calenda said when asked about his team’s exciting last 3½ weeks of action. “We’re firing on all cylinders. The younger and older players are doing well and it’s been a team effort.”
Two days earlier, Ponaganset had cruised to a 15-2 victory over Mount Saint Charles on the Mounties’ campus that saw the Chieftains collect 15 hits and belt three home runs, and in Monday’s win over Woonsocket, which saw 15 players get into the game, they only had eight hits, but hit the ball hard from start to finish.
“The last two years, we’ve put an emphasis on hitting and it shows,” said Calenda. “We’re hitting the ball hard, and even our outs are hard.”
In the victory over the Cougars (5-7), the Chieftains received an outstanding outing from one of their youngest players, freshman Ava DiFiore. The southpaw delivered a three-hit shutout, striking out seven batters, walking three, and allowing no runners to advance past second base.
“Ava was very good,” added Calenda. “I really wanted to pitch (sophomore) Chloe Barber because she’s from North Providence, but (DiFiore) has been hot and it was her turn to pitch, so we gave her the ball and she pitched well.”
DiFiore also helped her cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two runs batted in. Also collecting three hits in four trips to the dish were senior first baseman Meghan Viveiros, who also drove in three runs, senior shortstop Jessica Hassell, and junior center fielder Rachael Sayler.
Freshman catcher Kyla Angell also drove in two runs, and along with freshman right fielder Maia Salvo, added two hits, and sophomore Alayna Medina came off the bench to deliver a run-scoring double in the sixth.
The Chieftains scored the only run they needed in the bottom of the second, when with two outs, DiFiore reached on an infield error, had a delayed steal of second base, and scored on a bloop single near the right-field line by Viveiros.
In the fourth, the Chieftains doubled their lead on a run-scoring single to center by Angell that knocked in DiFiore, and in the fifth, triples to right by Hassell and Viveiros highlighted the Chieftains’ rally that gave them a 6-0 command.
The victory over the Mounties, which was halted after five innings by the mercy rule, saw senior third baseman Mallory Gilmore lead the Chieftains by going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. DiFiore also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Salvo and Hassell also singled, homered, and drove in two runs.
The Chieftains, who also saw senior second baseman Jenna Greene knock in two runs, received a strong outing in the circle from Barber, as the sophomore righty ended the afternoon with a four-hitter that saw her strike out six batters and allow no walks.
Prior to that easy win, the Chieftains were coming off extra-inning victories over Johnston and Lincoln, “and we came from two runs down both times to tie the game up and get into extra innings,” said Calenda.
The win over Lincoln, which took place on April 28, ranks as one of the Chieftains’ most memorable victories of the season. Down by a 3-0 score, they rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh, and after the Lions tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the inning, Ponaganset went right back to work and scored twice in the top of the eighth.
Junior Emily Patterson and Sayler sparked the Chieftains’ comeback with home runs, and Patterson delivered one of her best games of the spring by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
In the Chieftains’ victory over Woonsocket, Barber picked up the victory by striking out 10 batters, walking no one, and scattering seven hits. The Chieftains backed her offensively by scoring three times in the third and fourth innings, as Sayler singled and tripled and Greene again drove in two runs.
The Chieftains aren’t back in action until next Tuesday, May 17, when they take on winless Cranston East at Cranston’s Brayton Avenue complex. Two days later, they will visit East Greenwich in a showdown that could decide the regular-season title – Ponaganset battled back from a 5-0 deficit after 3½ innings to defeat the Avengers, 7-5, earlier in the season.
“It’s been a good ride so far and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Calenda.
